Fort Atkinson City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved hiring Public Administration Associates LLC to assist in recruiting candidates for a new city manager to succeed outgoing Matt Trebatoski.
The firm was accepted, in a roll-call vote, for a fee of $12,500 for professional services, plus any direct consulting expenses not to exceed $500.
Trebatoski, 40, will be leaving Fort Atkinson Nov. 6, his last official day as city manager, to become city administrator/treasurer in Oconomowoc. He would start his duties there on Monday, Nov. 9.
He was selected as city manager by the Fort Atkinson City Council in July 2014. He and his family will be relocating to Oconomowoc.
Council members also had heard presentations by recruiters from Baker Tilly and GovHR at a Sept. 28 session.
On Tuesday, council members, meeting remotely via Zoom, heard President Mason Becker say he had made several calls for references on all three firms and that all had solid credentials for conducting the search for a new city manager.
“References overall came up well,” Becker said. “I did not receive word that any of the firms would do a bad job. Given the city’s past successes and sometimes setbacks with some personnel who were hired in the past, I received very good feedback on PAA (Public Administration Associates), who hired former city manager John Wilmet.”
He said he also heard positive feedback from Baker Tilly as well, “although there was some acknowledgement that they don’t necessarily specialize in the type of city manager-type of candidate recruitment that we might be looking for.”
The general consensus of opinion among council members, however, favored hiring Public Administration Associates, based on that firm having completed the recruitment of new managers/administrators for more than 20 small Wisconsin communities that are very similar in size and operations to Fort Atkinson. Additionally, the firm has conducted a number of recent searches in south-central Wisconsin in close proximity to Fort Atkinson, including the villages of Jackson, Johnson Creek and Marshall, the towns of Lisbon and Linn, and Sauk County.
Kevin Brunner, president of Public Administration Associates since 2018, indicated in a letter to City Attorney David Westrick that in the last few years, his search firm “has assisted many communities in southern Wisconsin that are comparable in size and complexity to Fort Atkinson, so we are very familiar with and attuned to this part of Wisconsin and its municipal market dynamics.”
Additionally, he said that since 1998, PAA has conducted more than 300 executive searches for over 150 Wisconsin municipalities.
“We assisted Fort Atkinson in the selection of retired City Manager John Wilmet, so it would be a great honor to work with the city again,” Brunner, who previously served as Whitewater’s city manager, stated.
Brunner, who resides in Whitewater, will be the lead consultant in the recruitment/search process. He will be assisted by Darrell Hofland, a PAA associate who resides in Sheboygan.
“Both Hofland and I have over 35 years of municipal administrative experience and have extensive municipal contacts across Wisconsin, as well as the Midwest,” Brunner stated in his letter.
“So we have a very good understanding of the current needs of Wisconsin municipal government leadership as well as a familiarity with some outstanding potential candidates that we already have vetted for these other administrator positions,” Brunner noted. “This recent experience, coupled with our firm’s network of municipal manager contacts across Wisconsin and the Midwest, will assist in expediting your particular recruitment process for a successful new city manager in Fort Atkinson.
“We are confident that we can work efficiently locating and encouraging potential candidates for the Fort Atkinson city manager position,” he added. “This will be a national search and we have a network of local government managers, not only in Wisconsin but across the country that we will utilize on behalf of Fort Atkinson.”
He said they already have compiled a list of eight to 10 potential candidates whom they would target recruit for the Fort Atkinson city manager position.
Additionally, he said, PAA provides the city with a service guarantee.
“If, for some reason, during the first year of employment your new city (manager) leaves or doesn’t work out, PAA will come back and conduct the entire recruitment/selection process for free — except for any direct expenses incurred such as advertisements and other costs,” Brunner stated. “We offer that guarantee because of our strong confidence in the recruitment/selection process we employ.”
A successor to Trebatoski likely might not be seated until the first of next year.
In the meantime, Public Administration Associates could commit the services either of David Berner, who lives in Madison and has a 25-plus year career as a local government administrator in Wisconsin, or Darrell Hofland, to serve as interim Fort Atkinson city manager, if necessary, beginning on or about Nov. 9 until such time as a new city manager has been selected by the city council and he or she has begun their new duties.
During open discussion, council member Bruce Johnson said he thought “Baker Tilly gave the most polished presentation of the three, yet their experience in Wisconsin was limited to one (search) that they’re currently doing. The GovHR — we’ve used them in the past to what I think resulted in an unsatisfactory result, and they had done about 30 (searches in the state).”
However, he said, PAA seemed to have the most extensive experience in conducting searches in Wisconsin.
“They impressed me because they were also working with cities more our size, where Baker Tilly was pretty much, across the board, the majority (of its searches) were larger cities than what we are,” Johnson added. “This PAA was definitely focused on Wisconsin and focused on cities (of) similar size to Fort Atkinson.”
Concerning GovHR, Becker said he spoke with the mayor of a Wisconsin city just slightly larger than Fort Atkinson that had utilized that firm to conduct a search just a few months ago.
“One bit of feedback that gave me a little bit of pause,” Becker said, “was that while they (GovHR) found a good candidate, he (mayor) felt like the process took quite a bit longer than he would have liked — he would have liked to have seen a little bit more sense of urgency.”
Based on feedback he received from city department heads and from his own personal research, the council president said any of the three search firms would do a decent job.
“But what I lean toward is that PAA has a former city manager of Whitewater, a city very similar to us,” Becker pointed out. “This is kind of a specialized situation — we’re not a huge city, but we’re not a very small city.
“We’re going to be looking for a very specific type of candidate,” he added, “and I got the sense that PAA might be a little bit more in line with that than the other two firms, but that was just my personal takeaway.”
For his part, council member Paul Kotz said he preferred PAA since “they’re local — I think there’s some benefit in that.”
“And that Kevin Brunner’s leading the search, he can attest to the area and with candidates — I think that would be a plus for us,” Kotz added. “It seems they (PAA) kind of focus on small- to medium-sized cities. So I think we’re kind of in their niche. And so, if the references were good, that’s the way I’d lean.”
President Becker asked that, although Baker Tilly could conduct a more nationwide search for candidates, was it realistic to expect a candidate from afar to accept the Fort Atkinson post?
“You can do a national search, but realistically for a city like ours, it’s going to be somebody from the Upper Midwest,” Becker said of a chosen candidate. “You’re probably not going to get somebody from like California or New York to come out to a city of 12,000 people in Wisconsin.
“So, that’s why I’m personally gravitating to somebody who maybe has some of those local or regional connections, versus trying to do a national search,” he added. “Because I think, at the end of the day, it is probably going to be kind of a regional candidate.
“I’m glad we’ve selected a search firm, and I’m excited to continue on with this process,” Becker concluded.
Meanwhile also Tuesday, council members approved the additional scope for Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH) to develop an official city map for a not-to-exceed amount of $10,000.
City engineer Andy Selle said the council had approved a contract with SEH to develop the city’s Land Division and Development Ordinance.
“It has become necessary for the city to develop and adopt an official map as well,” Selle said. “The official map is a legally described tool under Wisconsin statutes allowing the city to plan beyond its boundaries, ensuring that areas for future expansion remain open to be served with city utilities and streets. This is accomplished by requiring review of projects that may be planned within the future planned right-of-way.”
In basic terms, he said, the map would require city review of development of perhaps a strip mall beyond the city’s boundary where a street extension would have been planned for future growth.
The engineer said SEH was asked for the cost to add this to its scope, and the amount proposed was $10,000.
“The budget for the Land Division and Development Ordinance was $60,000 in the Capital Improvement Program,” Selle said. “SEH’s contract was $39,000, leaving a balance of $21,000. We propose to use a portion of this to fund the additional $10,000 for this scope item.”
In other business, the council:
• Moved to a third reading approval of ordinances repealing and re-enacting both the city’s new draft zoning code and official zoning map as presented, with an effective date of Nov. 1, 2020, in concurrence with the plan commission’s recommendation. All previously approved zoning maps would be replaced.
According to City Zoning Administrator Brian Juarez, VandeWalle & Associates was retained by the city in 2019 to act as consultants to rewrite the city’s zoning code in its entirety.
“This process was undertaken for a couple of reasons,” Juarez explained. “One was that the current code was becoming obsolete and outdated after a nearly 50-year service life, and second the code needed to relate to and correspond with the newly adopted city comprehensive plan.”
On Sept. 8, he said, the Plan Commission recommended that the city council approve the newly written zoning code and the newly drawn zoning map for the city.
“A public hearing was held at this meeting and all amendments to the code and map were discussed and voted on individually before being added to the documents before (the council) today,” Juarez said. “Letters were sent to all property owners whose zoning was changing through downzoning, and all owners have had the opportunity to address these issues and request their zoning be changed if they so wished.”
A year-and-a-half later, after many public input sessions, joint informational sessions, work-group sessions and public hearings, he said, the document is ready for adoption and use by the city.
The city has developed and now is looking to adopt the updated zoning ordinance, he indicated, in an effort to protect property values, create an environment in which reinvestment is encouraged, establish clear development procedures, and match regulations to the city’s existing and/or desired future land use pattern.
“I’m glad to know we’re on track (with the new zoning ordinance). It’s been a great process all the way through,” Becker remarked.
• Approved combining wards 1-9 in the City of Fort Atkinson and utilizing one ballot box for the Nov. 3 general election.
“I’m requesting that we combine Wards 1 through 9, which will be one ballot style for the City of Fort Atkinson,” City Clerk Michelle Ebbert said. “Voters who proceed to Election Day — they vote on our electronic Badger Books, which is where they check in.
“Having the Badger Books allows the voters to go to any line at any time — they don’t have to separate alphabetical and (they) don’t have to separate by ward,” she added. “Those Election Day voters would then place their ballot into the one ballot box.”
• Approved requesting that the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors exempt the City of Fort Atkinson from making payment of any local tax in support of the county library service.
• Granted operator licenses for 2020-22 to: Harmony Biskopski, Brock’s Riverwalk; Logan Johnson, American Legion; Nohemi Martinez, Stop-n-Go, Madison Avenue; Michala Topp, Mr. Brew’s Taphouse; Pamela Nordberg, Casey’s General Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.