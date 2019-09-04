The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday heard a presentation on refinancing loans for the 2010 expansion and renovation of the library and planned renovation of the fire station.
The council also approved the city’s application to renew its recycling program with the state.
Justin Fischer of the accounting firm Baird talked to the council about the refinancing. Fischer said the city is getting lucky because of how low interest rates are.
“Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good; we’re going to be pretty lucky going into the market,” Fischer said.
The city will be selling $5.5 million in Build America Bonds to finance the fire station project in about a month, and Fischer said he expects interest rates to be at around 2.67 percent.
“This gets me excited, knowing we’re going into the market soon,” Fischer said.
The bonds to refinance the 2010 Dwight Foster Public Library project total $1.75 million.
Fischer also discussed the city’s current debt capacity, which sits at about 39 percent right now.
Council President Paul Kotz said the large amount of debt capacity shows how savvy the city has been with its funds.
“This is a great estimate in how conservative the city has been,” Kotz said. “It shows we’ve been mindful of taxpayers money compared to other communities.”
The council also approved the city’s application to the state recycling program. The city will be getting around $35,999 from the State of Wisconsin, which is what it got last year, according to city engineer Andy Selle.
Every year, the city must apply for the recycling funds.
Finally, the city council approved the special event license for the Unity Project to hold its fiesta Saturday, Sept. 14, at Jones Park.
The event expects to have 400 to 600 attendees throughout the day, according to City Clerk Michelle Ebbert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.