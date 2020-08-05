The Fort Atkinson City Council has approved a contract with Municipal Well and Pump, for a not-to-exceed amount of $56,044, to rehabilitate wells 4 and 5 in the city.
Council members took that action Tuesday during their regular meeting held virtually via Zoom.
According to Tim Hayden, Fort Atkinson Water Utility supervisor, both wells have shown a significant loss in the volume they are capable of producing per minute.
“Well 4 is down 35 percent and well 5 is down 15 percent,” Hayden said, noting that the city has five wells that serve the utility. “Because of this reduction in productivity, we have determined that these wells are in need of rehabilitation.”
The process, he said, consists of pulling the well, televising the well shaft, cleaning any debris that might be collecting in the gaps between the bedrock, replacing all components in need of repair, and placing the new well and casing back into the well.
“Well 4 was last rehabbed in 2005 at a cost of $27,142 and well 5 was rehabbed in 2001 at a cost of $24,886” Hayden said. “The wells should be rehabbed every 15 years in an effort to prevent unplanned performance drops like we are experiencing now.”
He said the utility reached out to two other firms for costs associated with the project: SUEZ, for a total cost of $103,000; and CTW Corp., for a total cost of $60,500.
“The total cost for the rehabilitation of wells 4 and 5 is $56,044” Hayden said. “To cover this expense, the replacement of the main control panel at the water office for $51,000 and the purchase of a KerfCutter for $4,000 will be moved to a different year.”
Additionally, the supervisor said, $4,410 was budgeted to install pressure transducers at the wells.
“This will now be accomplished as part of the rehabilitation of the wells,” Hayden indicated. “This will provide the water utility with up to $59,410 to cover the cost of the well rehab.”
The performance of the city’s five wells, he said, constantly is monitored by the utility’s supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system, and by the operators who collect information such as the pumping and static levels of the water in the aquafer.
Meanwhile, council members awarded a bid to Mid-State Equipment for the purchase of a new Scag Turf Tiger mower in the amount of $6,528 — and adding an additional $600 in aftermarket equipment of a canopy and strobe light — for a budgeted total of $7,128.
Members took that action given the age of the existing mower, cost of repair, and the tangible benefits of purchasing new, such as fewer serviceable and prone-to-fail parts, lower maintenance cost on gas, air-cooled engine and better turning radius.
Don Knaack, head mechanic, said the city’s Department of Public Works currently is in possession of a 2012 Kubota mower found to have a cracked engine block.
“The repair estimate received from Tribold Outdoor Power was $6,400, prompting investigation into replacement over repair,” Knaack said. “The service records for this mower over the last four years further bolstered the case for replacement.”
Those maintenance/repair costs, he noted, have been as follows: 2017, $3,005.85; 2018, $1,473.31; 2019, $2,603.96; and 2020, $1,300.15.
Two other bids were acquired for purchase of a new mower, with each including trade-in of the 2012 mower. They were: Prairie Power Center for $6,528 and Otter Sales & Service for $7,978.
“Funding for purchase of the new mower will come from the Department of Public Works’ Capital Improvement Program borrowing,” Knaack noted. “Approximately $10,000 was saved by the decision to refrain from purchasing the self-propelled option on the new paint machine.”
Also Tuesday, council members conducted an annual review of the city’s comprehensive plan, last adopted in early 2019. No one attended a public hearing, held just prior, to solicit input on the plan.
The plan presents an overview of action items in the city that either are in progress or scheduled within the next five to 10-plus years.
“Overall, this is just a review by city staff to kind of give you (council members) an idea of where we’re at and the progress that we’ve had over the course of the last year or so in each of the different areas,” City Manager Matt Trebatoski explained. “It’s really an opportunity to keep the document in front of the public, not only through the public hearing but also in front of the city council as well as our plan commission.
“We’re keeping that in mind for future decisions that we’ll make, whether it’s site plans that come before the plan commission or if it’s zoning changes or different proposals for new or redevelopment,” he added. “We want to keep this document out in front of us so that we’re following it as much as possible.”
The comprehensive plan, Trebatoski said, documents accomplishments in the city during the past year as well as projects that are in progress or pending as the result of city staff, city council and plan commission action.
“I enjoyed reading it — I think it’s just good to see that the departments are managing in a way that they’re kind of aligned with the strategic plan,” council member Paul Kotz commented.
Member Mason Becker, meanwhile, said the suggestion of a plan for developing opportunities within the city’s downtown district seemingly has not progressed much this year, presumably due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He asked when the city might resume engaging with that plan and “get something going.”
“In terms of the city’s public works or infrastructure that we can control, we’re going to work on a plan over the next year and in 2021, and figure out some of those things as far as lighting and sidewalks, and how we go about doing that,” Trebatoski responded. “But, overall, in terms of what else we want to see in the downtown — if you’re talking more of a comprehensive plan of the downtown — I would see that a little bit further into the future.”
The city is completing rewriting of its zoning code and expects to have the new code adopted in August 2020, he pointed out. City officials next want to work on the land-division and subdivision code, he noted.
“Following that, I know, is an official map which kind of highlights out where we would have future streets and utilities, and those types of infrastructure that will help us, as well as property owners even outside of the city, plan for those types of things,” Trebatoski said. “We want to accomplish those things first, and then we’ll probably come back and focus more on the downtown and some of those smaller segments ±— pieces of the community that we’ll want to get back to addressing those.”
Becker concluded: “So, kind of get the ‘big picture’ cleared up before you do the kind of a brick-by-brick, block-by-block kind of planning.”
He said he appreciates that the council brings the comprehensive plan back for perusal each year since “it is an important document to continuously review.”
In other business, the council:
• Set dates for review of the six-year Capital Improvement Program (C.I.P.) and 2021 city budget workshops and public hearing.
• Granted operator licenses upon successful completion of background checks.
