The Fort Atkinson City Council has set the dates for discussion of the 2020 budget.
The Capital Improvement Program, a presentation of the city’s largest purchases, is scheduled for Sept. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.
The city council budget workshops are scheduled for Oct. 22-23 from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
The public hearing on the municipal budget is scheduled for Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
All meetings are open to the public.
