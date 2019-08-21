The Fort Atkinson City Council Tuesday tabled the proposal to change the speed limit on Janesville Avenue from South Fourth Street to Rockwell Avenue from 35 miles per hour to 25 mph.

The idea first was proposed by the city’s traffic commission as a way to make the crosswalk in front of Jones Park safer for bikes and pedestrians. But after months of discussion on the issue, the council decided it needed to have a more fleshed out plan before taking action.

The topic of changing the speed limit drew ire from residents in the comments of community Facebook pages, and several residents showed up at meetings to express their displeasure with the move.

Traffic data presented by city engineer Andy Selle showed the four-lane stretch of roadway did not have a history of being especially dangerous and Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump said it was not intended to set up a speed trap.

But, with the bike path now running along the road, the heavy use of Jones Park and the popularity of Jones Market across the street, the idea was to make the street easier to cross.

“It keeps getting lost that people think we’re trying to address speeding and accidents,” councilmember Mason Becker said. “But we’re not — it’s safety.”

The sticking point, however, was that changing the speed limit only is a stopgap solution when a fuller plan is needed to make it easier to cross a major thoroughfare.

“All the stuff I’ve been shown suggests there is no problem,” councilmember Bruce Johnson said. “The crosswalk, it’s easy to see, yeah there’s a problem. I think we’re on the right track; safety is always an issue, but people don’t want it.”

Johnson said at Tuesday’s meeting he feels city residents are deeply opposed to the speed limit change and that it’s his job to listen to them.

Councilmember Chris Scherer said he sees the need for something to be done, but that the speed limit change isn’t enough.

“Just because the data says there isn’t an issue,” Scherer said, “go out and try to use that crosswalk.”

So for now, the council will wait for Selle to come back to the members with a more fully developed plan on how to make the crosswalk safer.

Selle said it has been difficult because he wants input from other city engineers in the area who have had similar issues, but that it’s a busy time of year for people in that role so he has had a hard time connecting with them.

“The public deserves a fully formed plan,” council President Paul Kotz said.

The topic will be brought up again at the Sept. 3 or Sept. 17 meeting of the Fort Atkinson City Council.