In an effort to ease traffic in and out of Fort Atkinson High School and prevent students from cutting through the parking lot in front of the Fort HealthCare Outpatient Center, the Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday voted to add left-turn arrows to the signals at Madison and Lexington avenues.
The new signals will cost $8,500 and the funds will be pulled from the TIF district for the northwest area of town.
“This is a response to challenges with mostly high school students cutting through that parking lot,” city engineer Andy Selle said. “It will also limit the cue out of Lexington Avenue.”
The city will be able to add these signals without any additional traffic study, Selle said.
“We’re adding additional control to an already signalized area,” Selle said.
Council members Bruce Johnson and Mason Becker both said they thought the change would be popular with the public.
“I imagine people will be happy to see this change,” Becker said. “It will make the flow of traffic a lot easier.”
