At least two area school districts — those in Fort Atkinson and Johnson Creek — will be starting the fall semester with all-virtual classes due to an increased 14-day average rate of positive coronavirus cases in Jefferson County.
Last Friday, the Jefferson County Health Department reported that the 14-day coronavirus positivity rate average was 7.9 percent. On Tuesday, it had reached 9.7 percent, well over the level at which county health officials were to recommend online education only.
The increase means that the Fort Atkinson and Johnson Creek districts will begin the school year on Tuesday, Sept. 1, with virtual-only classes instead of the planned in-person option.
The county epidemiologist said last Wednesday that a newly adopted county plan had set an 8-percent rolling positivity rate, or a percentage of infections through community spread reaching or exceeding 60 percent, as a threshold for school shutdowns in order to avert potential large-scale outbreaks. At the time, the countywide 14-day average rate of positive coronavirus cases was 6.6 percent.
The nationally widely-used metric recommends a switch to virtual learning if the positivity rate in an area exceeds 5 percent. Jefferson County had gone with an 8-percent instead because the 5-percent threshold is more geared for densely populated urban areas where there is a lot more close contact.
However, with the past week’s rise in cases, schools districts are quickly changing their plans.
“We will be sharing information as to how to pick up your (computer) device, daily schedules, requirements for virtual instruction and other details later this week,” the Fort Atkinson district stated in a letter to parents Tuesday. “Please stay tuned.
“Per the Jefferson County Health Department, the 14-day positivity rate must remain below 8 percent for 14 consecutive days in order to return to in-person instruction,” it continued. “We will continue to work with our neighboring school districts and the Jefferson County Health Department.”
For planning purposes, the first possible return to in-person instruction will be Tuesday, Sept. 22, pending the 14-day positivity rate at that time being below 8 percent.
“Please know, we will continue to build both our in-person and virtual learning format plans so that we are ready to pivot when we are able to. Additional in-person safety details from each building will be shared with you later this week to assist families with submitting their learning format preference that is due this Friday,” parents were told. “This information will be needed when we can open in-person instruction.”
Parents may track the progress on the Jefferson County Health Department COVID-19 Dashboard on its website.
“We continue to work tirelessly to be able to welcome back our students in person; however, we are only one part of this 1Fort community. Please help us by doing your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by reviewing and practicing the prevention measures,” the district stated. “Please stay tuned as we navigate this challenging time together.”
Meanwhile, the School District of Johnson Creek also has changed its plans and will hold virtual classes when the semester begins on Sept. 1.
“In order to prevent moving in and out of virtual and in-person learning, we will take time to work with the county, Superintendent Michael Garvey said in a statement on the district’s website. “Our virtual instruction will include more live interaction between the students, their teacher and classmates than we included last spring. Those expectations will be shared very soon.”
The School District of Jefferson Board of Education announced a special meeting for Wednesday night, likely to discuss its start date.
Information on other area school districts’ plans was unavailable as of presstime.
