With a winter storm warning in effect from Janesville to Milwaukee this weekend, the City of Fort Atkinson has declared a snow emergency — meaning there will be no parking on city streets.
The snow emergency will be in effect from 12 a.m. Saturday until 12 a.m. Monday while the winter storm warning will start 7 p.m. Friday and last until 6 a.m. Sunday.
The storm is expected to bring two to five inches of snow and up to a quarter inch of freezing rain to the area, according to the National Weather Service.
By Saturday afternoon, the mixed precipitation is expected to become moderate to heavy snow. Expected snow total is six to 10 inches, according to the NWS.
Winds, especially closer to Lake Michigan, are expected to be high with gusts up to 40 mph.
NWS Meteorologist Tim Halbach said the Fort Atkinson area will have icing and sleet transitioning into snow Friday night before a reprieve Saturday morning becomes a windy snowstorm.
"Travel conditions are going to be really bad for the late evening tomorrow," Halbach said. "Conditions are going to deteriorate pretty quick."
In Fort, a snow emergency goes into effect any time two or more inches of snow is expected. Any vehicle parked on a public street or alley will receive a $25 fine and may be towed.
