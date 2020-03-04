The City of Fort Atkinson is aiming to create a new business loan program this summer, with the help of grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and Fort Community Foundation.
The loan is intended to give businesses an incentive to come to Fort Atkinson.
City Manager Matt Trebatoski said during the city council meeting Tuesday that Fort Atkinson used to have a revolving loan program that served a similar purpose. However, it was forced to close after the state cancelled the program.
“In its absence, we didn’t have much incentive to offer businesses to start up or expand,” Trebatoski said.
The new program will give the city access to about $1.1 million to loan out to potential new businesses as early as June 1.
City council member Mason Becker said this is a good way to open new possibilities and routes to encourage businesses to open in Fort. Since the old program closed in 2019, the city’s best method of attracting businesses was its tax incremental financing districts.
“It is really important we be able to offer assistance to new and start-up businesses,” Becker said. “Something in our toolbox besides TIF.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.