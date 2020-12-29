In preparation of the upcoming winter storm the city of Fort Atkinson has declared a snow emergency, effective Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 10 p.m., to Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m.
A snow emergency will be enacted in the city of Fort Atkinson when more than 2 inches of snow falls within a 24-hour period, according to information released by City Engineer and Director of Public Works Andy Selle.
Current strategies for snow removal from streets are to maintain arterials and collectors until 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Selle wrote. Crews will be called off at 11 p.m. and return to work at 3 a.m. Wednesday morning “for a full plow,” the release stated.
The priorities will be arterials, collectors and then residential streets. The approach will adjust as necessary during the event, the release continued.
During the snow emergency, all vehicles must be removed from public streets and alleys from the start of the snow emergency until after the snow has stopped and the streets and alleys have been cleared from curb to curb.
Questions about the snow emergency declaration can be directed to Selle: 920-563-7760.
