The Fort Atkinson Fire Department rescued two stranded boaters on Lake Koshkonong shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday.
The boaters had a problem with their motor and got stuck on the water. The fire department went out and towed the boat back in to Blackhawk Island.
The rescue wasn’t the hardest part of the rescue team’s night, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
After getting back to the station, the firefighters had to do a lot of cleaning because of all the algae stuck on the boat.
“An early morning (0236 hrs.) boater rescue on Lake Koshkonong means lots of cleaning afterwards,” the post read. “The algae on the lake is particularly bad right now.”
