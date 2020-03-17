In an effort to keep patients and staff safe, Fort HealthCare is adopting a no-visitor policy and starting Saturday they are canceling elective surgeries as proactive measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson was allowing no visitors, with few exceptions, in any inpatient areas until further notice. All visitors who meet exclusion criteria will be screened with key COVID-19 assessment questions.
Exclusion criteria includes: two pediatric caregiver; one caregiver necessary for the emotional well-being of the patient; a partner and midwife/doula of a laboring mother; end-of-life situations, with the number of visitors determined on a case-by-case basis; one emergency department companion; one outpatient-area companion; one in-person discharge instructions; one professional assigned to assist with procedures; and clergy.
“To support this safety measure, visitors will enter through the main hospital entrance on Armenia Street for checkpoint for screening,” officials said. “Our top priority is to provide the safest possible environment for patients and team members.”
In addition, in order to preserve supplies and available inpatient beds, Fort HealthCare has canceled all elective procedures effective Saturday, March 21.
“This cancellation will remain in effect until we see a downward trend of COVID-19 infection rates,” officials said. “This decision was not made lightly, and was made in consultation with Fort HealthCare’s medical staff leadership, as well as the joint recommendations from the American College of Surgeons and the Centers for Disease Control.
“Clearly, judgement is involved as to what care can be postponed,” they continued. “Fort HealthCare office staff will be contacting all patients affected by this decision to ask if they want to voluntarily cancel their elective procedures, and to let them know that elective procedures may be canceled earlier than Friday if the current situation changes.”
Staff members are monitoring several variables to determine if they need to take action regarding elective procedures prior to March 21. A few of the items we will be monitoring daily are: the first verified case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County; number of available inpatient and ICU beds; and supply levels for personal protective equipment, terminal cleaning supplies and ventilators.
Meanwhile, Fort Memorial Hospital is not alone in postponing elective surgeries as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Froedtert Health, Aurora Health Care and Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee, as well as hospitals in Madison, have heeded the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Surgeon General and American College of Surgeons to limit elective surgeries.
UW Health, SSM Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter said Tuesday that care teams are reaching out to affected patients.
UW Health started canceling non-essential clinic visits last week as hospitals prepared for an influx of patients with COVID-19.
Ascension Wisconsin, the state’s second-largest health system, is reducing the number of elective procedures, but not canceling them system-wide, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Aurora said it was immediately taking steps to reschedule elective surgeries through March 31, while preparing to postpone the surgeries beyond that date if needed.
Froedtert Health planned to contact affected patients directly. It’s also moving from in-person clinic visits to video and telephone options when possible.
Children’s Wisconsin also is suspending all clinic appointments that are not time sensitive.
To stay up to date on COVID-19, the CDC offers updated information about the spread of the virus in the U.S. and can be followed at www.cdc.gov.
Fort HealthCare advises that persons who are experiencing a fever, cough or shortness of breath are asked to contact their primary care provider in advance of visiting or to do a virtual health visit at e+CARE at www.forthealthcare.com/e+care to screen for COVID-19.
The best ways to avoid illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. Washing hands frequently, using hand sanitizer with at least 60-percent alcohol and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands are good practices to use. The CDC now is recommending limiting social gatherings to fewer than 10 people and keeping a distance of 6 feet from others.
For up-to-date information, visit www.forthealthcare.com/covid-19-information.
