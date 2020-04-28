Fort HealthCare wants to ensure that patients have access to the care that they need in this time of stay-at-home regulation.
While Fort HealthCare has remained open for essential in-person clinic visits, it wants to give patients various forms of access to connect with providers from the safety and convenience of their own home, and video visits is another way to do that.
To schedule a video visit, persons should call their local Fort HealthCare provider’s office and request that a video visit be scheduled instead of coming into the clinic. A time is scheduled, just like an appointment, and an email will be sent with instructions on the visit.
Visits can be held on one’s phone, tablet or computer with a webcam and microphone and an internet connection.
Video visits are billed to insurance just like an office visit. With a video visit persons select the provider they want to have their appointment with at the time that works for them.
Video visits are great options for a variety of conditions and some types of follow-up visits. Many patients are connecting successfully with providers via video visit for:
• Routine office visits for sudden, minor health conditions.
• Follow up visits for chronic conditions.
• Medicare annual wellness visits.
• Health screenings.
• Therapy and Sport Rehabilitation visits.
• Psychiatry and mental health appointments.
• Surgery follow-up visits.
Depending on one’s individual care plan or illness, the provider might tell persons that an in-person visit is recommended to give them the best care possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.