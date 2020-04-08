Fort HealthCare has established a COVID-19 hotline to provide the public with answers to questions and information about services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Persons with questions may call the hotline at (920) 648-7696.
They also are encouraged to visit https://www.forthealthcare.com/covid-19-information/. There, they will learn about virtual health (e+CARE) visits, Fort HealthCare’s walk-in clinic, current Fort Memorial Hospital visitation guidelines and more.
The state Department of Health Services has released updated guidance on wearing cloth face covers during the COVID-19 pandemic, which should help answer some common questions that people might have regarding if, and when, they should wear a cloth face cover. This, too, is on the website.
Meanwhile, Gail Scott, director and health officer of the Jefferson County Health Department, reported Wednesday that Jefferson County has 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus, adding that five of those patients have recovered.
“That’s good news,” she said, adding, “we have no new cases today.”
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, there were 2,756 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Statewide, 99 individuals have died due to complications related to COVID-19.
Scott said that although the county has not recorded any new confirmed cases of the virus in several days, area residents must continue to do all they can to follow hygiene recommendations and Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order to stay at home in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
This order is in effect until Friday, April 24, or until a superseding order is issued.
“’Safer at Home’ allows individuals to leave their homes for limited essential activities, including shopping for groceries, obtaining medicine, and caring for a family member in another household,” Scott said. “Essential businesses and operations are also allowable, though physical distancing and other safety measures are required to keep employees and customers safe.”
The order does not allow for gatherings of more than 10 people in a room or confined space at a time. A confined space is not only limited to indoor gatherings, but also includes any defined space, including parking lots and festival grounds. This includes religious gatherings, drive-in services, weddings, and funerals.
“Any gathering with fewer than 10 people must still adhere to physical distancing requirements by staying at least six feet from others and staying home if you are sick,” Scott said.
She added that it also is important to limit gatherings only to people living within the same household to avoid transmitting the virus through social networks.
“Physical distancing is our only defense against this virus,” she said. “Community, faith- and spiritual-based organizations have an important role in slowing the spread of COVID-19, especially among high-risk populations.”
She noted that these organizations “often nobly serve those who are most vulnerable,” including people with heart disease, lung disease and diabetes. However, these community members are at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 illness.
“This is a challenging time for all and we have to make big sacrifices for a little while to protect the health of our community,” said Scott. “For many in our communities, coming together to practice our religious and spiritual beliefs provides hope, strength and social connectedness. We look forward to the day we can again allow in-person gatherings to take place. In the meantime, we ask that you stay connected with one another through phone calls, video chats, text messages, and other ways.”
Religious and spiritual leaders should continue to stay up to date on information related to the pandemic and actively disseminate accurate and timely information, Scott said. This includes developing information-sharing systems with partners, including local health officials, and communicating this information to regular attendees, people being served by the organization and the broader community.
“Thankfully, with modern technology there are many creative options available for staying connected and nurturing spiritual health during this challenging time,” Scott said. “Many churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other places of worship are offering services through television, radio, podcasts,and livestreams on the Internet. Individually, and as families, taking time to be mindful, meditate and pray is important for spiritual health while we all do our part to keep our community safe while staying safer at home.”
She continued: “We sympathize with congregants of faith- and spiritual-based organizations that miss the services and fellowship, but the goal is to keep everyone safe and healthy by following the practices put in place by the ‘Safer at Home’ order.’”
Persons with questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19 may call 2-1-1 or text COVID-19 to 211-211.
For up-to-date information, monitor the Jefferson County Health Department website and Facebook page, the state DHS website for updates, and follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram. Additional information can be found on the CDC website. Any questions for Jefferson County Health Department should be sent to covid19@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Instructions and a pattern for sewing cloth face covers also is on the website.
