CHICAGO — Fort HealthCare has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in the health-care field.
The recognition program recognizes 150 outstanding employers in the health-care industry nationwide that empower employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products and services. How these organizations have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic is only part of the story; they also scored on more traditional measures such as benefit design, transparent communication from leadership and others.
Modern Healthcare, a national publication, partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
“It has been an especially trying year for the world, and health care in particular, as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces,” said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “But the organizations recognized on this year’s list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates.
“They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic,” she added. “The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time.”
Fort HealthCare officials were very pleased by the recognition.
“I am so happy and proud of our employees and their engagement with Fort HealthCare,” said Mike Wallace, president and CEO of Fort HealthCare. “Working together, they have created a culture that is collaborative and supportive of each other. They are so deserving of this recognition.”
In addition, Nancy Alstad, senior director of human resources, stated, “The resilience of our employees in this unprecedented time speaks volumes about our culture. We are so proud of the way everyone has adapted to the changing needs of healthcare during this pandemic.”
Fort HealthCare will find out its ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place virtually on Oct. 8 in conjunction with the Workplace of the Future Conference. Information on the award celebration and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/WOTF.
Modern Healthcare, a national publication, will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 12 issue. The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at modernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist.
