Fort Atkinson High School English teacher Mike Hall was recognized with the Wildermuth Award for Excellence in Education during the School District of Fort Atkinson’s annual teacher convocation Monday.
For 33 years, the Wildermuth award has gone to a district staff member who shows exemplary work.
Funded by the board of education, Fort Atkinson Education Association and Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, the award is given in memory of Ron Wildermuth, a longtime teacher and director of instruction in the district who died in a motorcycle crash at the beginning of the 1986-87 school year.
Due to Wildermuth’s involvement in the teacher orientation program, the award is presented at the annual gathering, which was held Monday morning at Fort Atkinson High School.
Educators are nominated for the award by colleagues, administrators, community members, parents and students. Hall was one of seven nominees this year that also included Susie Belzer, Becky Johnson, Sandy McClain, Becky Rossing, Kim Westby and Steve Mahoney.
Members of the selection committee were Caitlyn Thiess, Julie Kusel, Therese Okray, Sarah Horwath, Jenny Statz, Justin Charron, Judy Wildermuth and last year’s recipient, Sam Fettig.
Nominations included beaming comments about the district’s nominated teachers, some of which were read by Fort Atkinson Middle School Principal Rob Abbott.
“This teacher understands that the profession of educator is that of lifelong learner,” one comment said. “I can always count on this teacher to be a trail blazer and front runner when it comes to taking on new initiatives or being part of district committees.”
Hall’s name will be added to a plaque that includes includes those of past recipients: Don Kneiert, Bonnie Hamm, Dick Wanie, Ann Massoglia, Betty Rheineck, Vern Jordan, Steve Neuens, Bill Congdon, Carol Congdon, Marsha Anderson, Wendy Lemke, Betty Schubert, Rick Looze, Don Wahl, Paul Olson, Dawn Hunter, Gail Roub, Jan Dyson, Sandy Cayley, Tom Kohl, Dean Johnson, Karen Crosby, Dean Berkas, Jude Hartwick, Roger Rumppe, Joe Kirt, Ann Wagie, Kari Johnson, Greg Pernot, Jennifer Saucedo, Patty Snyder, and last year’s winner, Sam Fettig.
Hall also received a check for $1,000.
Hall has been teaching for 34 years, including 29 as an English teacher at Fort Atkinson High School. He said it was humbling to win the award.
“I was humbled. I had no idea. I feel honored,” Hall said. “To be put in the same category as some of those other people who have won is a true honor.”
Hall said he didn’t get a chance to meet Wildermuth, but he had heard a lot about him while a young teacher at the high school.
“I wasn’t here to meet Ron Wildermuth, but I learned a lot about him,” Hall said. “It makes perfect sense his name was on the award.”
While Hall said he was honored to be chosen, it’s a small bit of encouragement compared to the other rewarding aspects of being a teacher.
“I think this is one of many ways you get to see the effects of your work,” Hall said. “I see my former students run businesses; they’re lawyers, they’re doctors. That’s the fun part, to watch those kids flourish after they leave here. That’s the big reward.”
Hall said he was surprised when he was recognized he was certain one of the other nominees would be getting it. He added that it’s an honor to be included with the other nominees because his own two children had them as teachers.
“When I heard my name, I was initially stunned,” Hall said. “I was humbled they’d select me or even nominate me. I was fortunate to be in the same company as the people who were nominated. My kids have had those people as teachers, so I know they’re great.”
Abbott’s remarks also included some of the comments about Hall specifically.
“This teacher believes the most important part of being an effective educator is building relationships with students,” one of the comments read. “They are a master at this, and I have made a point of emulating their ability to do so. They epitomize what it means to be a caring, dedicated professional.”
Also at the orientation, Delanie Zimdars, a school-teacher aide at Barrie Elementary School, was presented the Support Staff Award for Excellence in Education.
This marks the eighth year the Support Staff Award has been given. Zimdars was chosen by a committee of 13 people.
The convocation was attended by teachers, administrators and support staff from across the district.
District Administrator Dr. Lynn Brown addressed the district employees and shared a number of improvements and successes that happened during the summer break.
Among them, she said, the high school opened the Jones Dairy Farm Kitchen due to donations from Jones Dairy Farm and the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation; advanced-placement Computer Science students were given scholarships after a donation from from Ed Karrels, a Fort Atkinson native and one of the first Google employees; and an Esports club was started after a donation from Eby family dental.
To end her comments, Brown refocused the staff on their goal of “helping each student achieve their academic and personal potential.”
The School District of Fort Atkinson is set to kick off the 2019-20 school year Tuesday, Sept. 3.
