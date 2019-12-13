This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
A Fort Atkinson High School student is facing legal and school consequences after making threats against the school, according to a news release from the School District of Fort Atkinson.
There was no credible threat to school safety and this event is unrelated to rumors that spread through the district last week about students threatening the school in the wake of two incidents of school violence across Wisconsin.
School officials became aware of the possible threats at 3:45 p.m. Thursday and called the Fort Atkinson Police Department to immediately begin an investigation.
The police department interviewed a number of student witnesses as well as the student who made the comments, according to the release.
School is in session Friday because the comments have been addressed, the release said.
“It’s in the hands of the police right now,” district spokesperson Marissa Weidenfeller said. “Definitely severe consequences — from both sides.”
Fort Atkinson Police Captain Todd Schulz said the department couldn’t provide any more information because it is a juvenile matter.
These threats come after both high schools in Middleton were closed this week because of "serious and specific" threats posted to social media. All of this comes just weeks after incidents at Oshkosh West High School and Waukesha South High School.
Both incidents ended with confrontations between students and police.
