Fort Atkinson High School staff are putting together a virtual Rock Day ceremony in conjunction with Memorial Day.
Rock Day traditionally takes place outside the high school at the rock memorializing alumni who gave their lives for their country. Due to the school closure in light of the coronavirus pandemic, it will be held virtually Friday, May 22.
Project managers are seeking photos of past students who have given their lives protecting America. Persons with a photograph or who have any leads about where to find a photograph of one of the heroes listed below are asked to respond via email to boxoffice@fortschools. A member of the high school staff will reach out for more information.
Alumni include:
Civil war: Thomas Butler, Edwin Skinner.
World War I: Edwin Baldwin, Guy Black, Werner Boettcher, Paul Florine, Edwin Frohmader, Henry Heese, Warren Longley, Walter Richards, George Sauer, Fred Stear.
World War II: Arthur Benson, Joseph Billett, Howard Buchanan, Victor Draeger, Sidney Dye, George Eckhart, Gerald Endl, Ellsworth Evenson, Lester Gess, Garth Godfrey, Robert Grant, Rodney Green, Hurbert Gumble, Arthur Hessel, Robert Karnes, Jack Kellyn, Delmar Kiessling, Gerald Kreklow, Helmer Kreklow, Raymond Lehmann, Ruben Lempke, Carl Leuis.
Korean War: Robert Luebke, Douglas Mass, Richard McNitt, Irving Schuett.
Vietnam War: Terrance Beck, George Dailey, Charles Huff, Larry Smith, Gary Smith, Andrew Kirchmayer.
War on Terror: Christopher Starkweather, Jacob Meinert.
