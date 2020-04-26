Fort Atkinson High School has scheduled virtual presentations of ceremonies and events that traditionally take place in the spring.
Principal Dan Halvorsen announced Friday that, with schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the high school will be unable to provide in-person celebrations and ceremonies as it has in the past.
"With this, we will need to adapt together, and our desire is to recognize all of our students’ well-deserved accomplishments," he said. "Large-scale recognitions will be celebrated in a virtual release and presentation through social media on the scheduled date."
On April 16, Governor Tony Evers announced that Wisconsin schools will remain closed through June 30. Given that announcement and the safer-at-home order, Halvorson said, the junior prom that had been slated for this past Saturday has been postponed until the 2020-21 school year.
The following events will be held virtually on their originally scheduled dates: National Honor Society induction, Monday, April 27; Fort Atkinson Rotary Club Top Senior Scholars program, Sunday, May 17; Senior Scholarship Awards Night, Wednesday, May 20; Rock Day, Friday, May 22; One Team Blackhawk Athletic Awards Ceremony, Monday, June 1.
The virtual celebrations will be shown on the school district's Facebook page.
Additional ceremonies still being planned include the senior commencement ceremony and other individual recognitions by groups or activity coordinators, Halvorsen said. Announcements on those will be made once details are determined.
"Thank you for your understanding and patience as we continue to modify and adapt to our current situation to best meet the needs of our students, families and community," Halvorsen said.
