When the pandemic hit 13 months ago, the Fort Atkinson High School Interact club was in the final stages of preparations for a service trip to the Philippines.
The local students had been planning to visit a remote village in the company of Megs Lunn, a native of the Philippines who has been to Fort Atkinson several times promoting charitable projects in her home country.
In the Philippines, the students had been intending to do hands-on improvements in important facilities in that village.
But the declaration of the global pandemic, sudden closing of school buildings and halting of travel put an end to that plan.
Instead, the Fort Atkinson students, like others around the world, found themselves in a period of isolation.
The club persisted, however, meeting virtually when members couldn’t get together in person.
Throughout the last year, the Fort Atkinson Interact Club has continued its charitable efforts both international and local, though not in the form members originally envisioned.
Unable to travel to another country in person, the local club continued its international efforts via fundraising raising $1,500 to provide a prosthetic limb for a fisherman in the Philippines through the WALK charity, another effort promoted by Lunn.
The money contributed by the Fort Atkinson club not only covered the purchase of the prosthetic for the fisherman, who never could have made the purchase on his own – it also paid for the man’s travel expenses to travel from the remote area where he lives to Manila, capital of the Philippines and its second most populous city.
And in addition, funds left over from the Fort Atkinson club’s fundraising efforts went to address other crucial needs in the same remote village in the Philippines, such as stronger antennas to boost the communications system for the local police and fire departments.
The Fort Atkinson Interact Club also has continued its efforts right in its own hometown.
The biggest project the club has taken on all year locally is just getting rolling this spring.
This spring project is aimed at providing important habitat for pollinators coming through the Fort Atkinson area, one that organizers hope will become a vital long-term resource.
Lori Warren, staff advisor to the high school Interact club, said that the club approached officials at the high school about the possibility of setting aside an area on the school grounds to grow native plants, like milkweed and purple coneflower, which are attractive to pollinators like bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.
“The high school has quite a bit of property, including some marshy and near-marshy lowlands and marginal areas that can’t be used for practice fields,” said Warren, who in addition to teaching Spanish and advising the high school Interact Club also belongs to the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club.
These areas could be great habitat for pollinators, however, as well as an educational resource to teach local students about the environment.
The club will be doing the planting in person. Students have reached out to the Jefferson County Master Gardeners and Heart of the City to serve as advisors for the planting and are looking to raise a small amount to finance the project through donations from groups like the parent-teacher organization and community foundation.
“The big investment here will be of the students’ time and efforts — it will only have a nominal cost monetarily,” Warren said.
She said that the students have been involved every step of the way, from planning to obtaining the required permissions to wrangling volunteers.
“I am excited that our students were willing to continue with these really big-scope projects despite the challenges of the pandemic,” Warren said.
“It’s been challenging, but our students have been great to work with,” she said.
Interact is affiliated with Rotary International, and the local Rotary Club has always worked closely with the high school organization, with Rotarian Jim Nelson serving as liaison between the adult and school club.
Nelson commended the student group for its initiative and perseverance during the pandemic.
He said that he feels really bad that last year’s seniors got cheated of their big international service trip but commended the group for switching gears and continuing to make a difference.
The group made it through an all-virtual spring and even continued meeting virtually through the summer of 2020. When school resumed in the fall, the group rededicated itself to its goals of making a difference locally and globally.
They often had to meet virtually and only recently have begun to be able to get together in person.
As well as the big overarching projects, the group has also taken on several smaller projects.
One of the local projects the club has done has been to fill the Blessing Box located outside the Methodist church in Fort Atkinson. The Blessing Box, similar to a Little Free Library but filled with non-perishable food and personal items rather than books, is right by the big church sign facing Main Street.
Students have been restocking the Blessing Box regularly.
Club members have also provided individually wrapped desserts to go with the Feed Your Soul meals — which since the pandemic began have been handled as takeout events rather than sit-down meals.
The Feed Your Soul meals are distributed on Thursday afternoons, also at the Methodist Church.
To support its various charitable projects, the Fort Atkinson High School Interact Club is currently holding a fundraiser, selling Fort Atkinson masks in the school colors. Money raised through these sales will allow the club to continue supplying the Blessing Box into the future.
The high school Interact Club is affiliated with Rotary International and has always worked closely with the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club.
The local Rotary Club is trying to help provide dedicated Interact members with leadership opportunities too, Nelson said, although this year’s events have to be done in a virtual format.
As many students have minimized their extracurricular commitments to focus on academics during a year of on-and-off virtual and in-person instruction, the Fort Atkinson High School Interact Club’s membership is down slightly this year, with 25 to 30 active members as opposed to around 60 in a normal year.
Now the club is in the process of gearing up for what members hope will be more interactive year next year.
Members of the outgoing 2020-2021 club officer team are co-Presidents Eli Koehler and Sarah Mepham, Vice President Brooke Leibman, Secretary Emma Jahn, and Treasurer Logan Hamele. All are seniors except Jahn.
At the end of the semester, officers will be elected for the 2021-22 school year.
“The first semester, when everything was virtual, it was really hard to recruit,” Warren said. “When we’re in school, the club is more visible, and people want to be a part of it.”
