The Fort Atkinson and Jefferson school districts have again earned top music honors this year with their listing among the national “Best Communities for Music Education,” sponsored by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.
This marks the tenth year that the Fort Atkinson schools have earned this honor and the sixth year in a row that Jefferson has been honored.
The designation is awarded by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation to recognize communities and schools which have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to and achievement in music education.
Now in its 23nd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation takes into account districts’ efforts to provide music access and education for all students.
To qualify for the Best Communities designation, applicant districts must answer detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.
The association then verifies these responses with school officials and they undergo additional review by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
NAMM officials noted that since the passage by Congress in 2015 of the Every Student Succeeds Act which emphasizes a well-rounded education that includes the arts, many school districts have re-committed to music and arts education programs and found that in this time of a national pandemic, provides a valuable way to keep students engaged in school.
The act provides designated funding to help districts provide well-rounded educational opportunities through Title IV Part A Student Academic Success and Achievement grants.
Research by the NAMM Foundation has revealed that these grants are being widely used by school districts to address instructional gaps in access to music and arts education.
JEFFERSON
Cassandra Pacelli, vocal music director from Jefferson High School, said that the Jefferson music staff members are proud to win this recognition.
"It is an honor to receive this award again," Pacelli said.
After a couple of very difficult years due to the pandemic, virtual instruction and delayed, cancelled and amended performances, Pacelli said that students and teachers are thrilled to be able to return to in-person performances this year for the first time since 2019.
"The students' excitement about performing for a live audience has been inspiring," Pacelli said. "The students and community have certainly missed live music. I feel very fortunate to teach in a community that is so supportive of the performing arts. "
MUSIC BOOSTS BRAINS
The NAMM Foundation notes that research continues to demonstrate a wide range of benefits stemming from music education, boosting the brain and improving students’ social skills.
After two years of music education, NAMM officials noted, researchers found that participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech. In addition, these students had higher reading scores than their less-involved peers. Meanwhile, students who are involved in music are more likely to graduate from high school and to go on to attend college.
Musically trained children also has been proven to have stronger listening skills than their peers. Significantly, NAMM officials said, listening skills are closely tied to the ability to perceive speech in a noisy background, to pay attention, and to keep sounds in memory.
Finally, later in life, individuals who took music lessons as children show stronger neural processing of sound.
