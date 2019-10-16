The Fort Atkinson City Council approved Tuesday leasing of a plot of land near Fort Atkinson High School for use by the school’s FFA.
The “test plot” will allow the FFA to have easy access to a piece of land to grow different varieties of corn and soybeans and learn about the differences.
The 20-acre piece of land was purchased in August during a special meeting of the city council.
While the city is waiting for a buyer to come forward to develop the land, the FFA will have access to it.
The lease is for one year and won’t automatically renew. If a developer comes forward during that year, the agreement between the council and school district will allow the lease to be voided.
