It was a very dark time for Fort Atkinson’s Linda Teed.
Last year, the local librarian and retired teacher found herself alone in the depths of winter, driving to Milwaukee every day to visit her critically ill husband, unable to bring a friend or supporter due to pandemic precautions.
Yet, out of that dark time came a little shaft of light — a children’s story that Teed started writing to keep her mind occupied with brighter thoughts.
A year later and the pandemic is still going on but Teed has found herself in a very different place.
Her husband is back home after beating back a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis; the isolation that dominated the early part of the pandemic is a thing of the past and Teed is celebrating the publication of her first book.
A children’s picture book, “The Nest of Chockablock Hair” tells of the friendship between a girl who can’t hear and a bird who can’t speak.
The book was released this fall by Goosewater Press, which is run by another local author, Helenville resident Kristen Emily Behl.
Illustrated charmingly by Monica Paterson and Eve Farb, the book came out better than Teed could ever have imagined. In fact, until this year, she didn’t think of herself as a potential author at all.
Teed, a Hebron resident, is a familiar face around the Fort Atkinson area, having taught for many years at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in town.
Then an opportunity came up to become a referendum librarian at Fort Atkinson’s Dwight Foster Public Library, and she began “moonlighting” at the library while finishing up her last couple month of teaching.
When the pandemic hit, Teed chose to stay at the library, and when it opened up again, she stepped into a new role as youth assistant at the library, a role which fits nicely with her long experience as an educator.
It was in the middle of the pandemic when her husband Pat was diagnosed with Stage 4 renal cancer.
He had been feeling tired and a little nauseous, and the family suspected he might have caught COVID-19. When he went to the hospital to be checked out. However, it turned out to be late stage cancer which had spread through his body, complicated by an unexpected heart issue, that would require him to become an inpatient at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for months.
“A year ago this past October, he was diagnosed, and he spent October, November and part of December at Froedtert,” Teed said.
“He endured 11 1/2-hour brain surgery, but it didn’t take his spirit,” she said.
Being separated from her husband while he was in the hospital was hard on Teed, particularly the long drives to and from the hospital which she had to make alone because COVID-19 protocols allowed only a single visitor at a time.
“When you’re going through things like that, you have got to turn to the things that bring you joy,” Teed said. “The thing that sustained me during that time was writing.”
Into Teed’s mind came her main character, a little girl with uncontrollably curly hair, and the bird she befriends.
Teed wrote the whole story as a series of six-word poems, a form she had used with her students at St. Joseph’s.
Each page of the book is essentially one stanza of the poem, all of them six words long.
Not long after she’d written that story, a chance meeting changed the course of Teed’s life.
Teed was working at the library when a younger woman wearing health care scrubs came in, accompanied by her daughter and carrying two books.
The woman approached children’s librarian Minetta Lippert, saying she had just become a published author and asking if the library would be willing to purchase her book.
Lippert immediately welcomed the idea, and entering the back room to make arrangements left the young woman with Teed.
Teed began talking with the woman, who turned out to be Kristen Emily Behl, a Helenville resident with family in Hebron.
Behl had recently formed her own publishing company, Goosewater Press, and had published four of her own books.
Teed found that fascinating and admired the young woman’s perseverance.
Two days later, Teed was scanning the bar codes for a batch of new books and came across Behl’s books.
The back of the book contained a line about Behl’s publishing company and contact information,
Inspired, Teed emailed Behl, wanting to know how she got into the field.
Behl, in turn, wondered if Teed had a book idea, and learning she did, said, “Send it to me — I want to see it.”
Behl was charmed and offered to publish Teed’s story through Goosewater Press. She became Teed’s editor and publisher.
“I truly believe that people come into your life for a reason,” Teed said. “Our job as humans is to talk to them and welcome them.”
Just as Behl seemed to come in to Teed’s life to help her get published, Teed also wound up assisting Behl with a project she was working on.
Behl was looking to put together supplemental educational materials for her books, such as discussion questions and extension activities teachers could use to incorporate the books into their lessons.
“I actually do that kind of work, so pretty soon I had a page of ideas for Kristen,” Teed said.
Meanwhile, the duo made swift progress on Teed’s book, taking it from idea to reality in about three months’ time — as opposed to the two-year process most authors can expect.
For the illustrations, they hooked up with an artist from the United Kingdom, Monica Paterson, who brought Teed’s ideas to life on the page with originality and charm.
“I just love her drawings,” Teed said. “The pictures are so incredibly gorgeous, and all of the different fonts she uses on the words really help tell the story. They’re so fun, and kids love them.”
BOOK RELEASE
The book has had a “soft release” with a couple of author appearances yet this fall, at a Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library holiday and at Beauty and the Bean.
After the turn of the year, Teed homes to be able to share her book — aimed at the preschool through third-grade audience- in local elementary classrooms. She has already visited one 4-year-pod kindergarten classroom and gotten rave reviews.
“It was fun talking with the kids about the story, and the words I used. ‘Chockablock,’ the word in the title, basically means ‘piled’ but it’s so much more fun to say.”
Teed said she never anticipated that her lighthearted story, which she wrote for purely cathartic reasons, would see print.
“The Nest of Chockablock Hair” is available at the local library — of course — or can be purchased through several local sites, including Beauty and the Bean.
The book can also be ordered directly from the publisher’s website at Goosewater Press or at KristenEmilyBehl.com.
