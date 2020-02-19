As a way to promote its summer reading program, Fort Atkinson’s Dwight Foster Public Library is set to hold a food truck rally and block party Sunday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At the Fort Atkinson City Council meeting Tuesday, organizers received permission to close the 200 block of Merchants Avenue for the event.
Running the length of the block will be food trucks from local vendors. The library — normally closed Sundays — will be open.
Last summer, the summer reading program had 608 participants track 2,217 hours of reading, according to the library’s annual report.
