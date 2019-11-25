A dynamo who spearheaded the resurrection of Haumerson’s Pond was recognized by the Fort Atkinson Lions Club Monday evening.
Steve Mode was presented the 2019 Distinguished Community Service Award during the club’s dinner meeting at the American Legion Dugout.
Mode was lured to the gathering on the guise of speaking to the Lions about the Haumerson’s Pond warminghouse and ongoing projects there. However, instead, it was the Lions who were talking about him.
Presenting the honor to Mode, Lions First Vice President Russ Turk noted that annually since 1947, the club has presented its Distinguished Community Service Award to a person or persons who contribute his or her time and talents for the betterment of Fort Atkinson through community service.
The contributions are for services provided outside of one’s job, for community service and not for awards received on a state or national level.
“Fort Atkinson is blessed with many fine individuals giving their time and talents to make our community a better place to live, work and enjoy,” Turk said. “This award is usually given to those who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and take on the dirty, routine and unrewarding things that every successful project has. In my mind, these are often the people that really make things happen and are equally or even more deserving of this recognition.”
The Lions officer pointed out that “service” is a word that is near and dear to the hearts of the Fort Atkinson Lions Club members “because that is who we are and what we do. ‘Distinguished’ defines the word ‘service’ a little bit further, in that it helps set it apart from all other service that is performed. It is special!”
Turk said that it was in January 2013 that Mode and friend Craig Roost were driving home from a timber frame workshop in Minnesota. Mode said he had an idea: “How about a timber frame building at Haumerson’s Pond?”
“Instantly, Craig began designing it in his head so by the time they got home, it was a matter of putting it on paper,” Turk said, noting that Mode wanted to recreate for today’s and future generations the wonderful memories that he and many others in town had as children growing up in the 1950s-80s. “Over the next four years, the building began to take shape under the tenacious and guiding leadership of Steve Mode.”
Turk shared that as a recently retired firefighter, Mode joined Wayne Hayes Real Estate in 2013 as a Realtor. He has been involved in the housing industry his entire life, learning the carpentry trade from his father, John Mode. During his firefighting career, he and his wife, Mary, completed many historic reconstructions of turn-of-the-century homes.
“It was likely through his upbringing and through his service as a firefighter that Steve developed the desire to serve others,” Turk said. “Sometimes we see his service attributes in projects that are very widely publicized, like the Haumerson’s Pond warminghouse project, but most often, this service is done behind the scenes. In any setting, though, Steve freely gives of his time, energy, and leadership guidance which ultimately will help others.”
Turk continued: “I think his wife, Mary, will attest to the fact that Steve has a very giving heart that draws him to individuals who are less fortunate than him and sometimes spreads his time a little too thin.
“Steve does not do this for monetary purposes, but does this work to give service to others and to help make Fort Atkinson a special place to live. Steve is considered a champion, because without a champion, many projects just get talked about and never get to fruition.”
Divulging the Lions’ motive, Turk admitted that they did not ask Mode to their meeting “to talk about the Haumerson’s Pond warminghouse or any of the many other projects you have “championed” over the years, but, rather, to recognize you as the 2019 Fort Atkinson Lions Club Distinguished Service Award recipient. Congratulations, Steve. Well done!”
Upon accepting the award, a surprised Mode quipped: “This (recognition) could make a grown man cry!”
He said the award actually was about a lot of people.
“I will introduce some incredible people back there (attending Monday’s ceremony),” Mode said from the podium.
“I’ve got my wonderful wife (Mary), who has borne with me through a lot of stuff, starting with Relay for Life and all the things that we’ve done.
“We do live in a special place — in Fort Atkinson,” he acknowledged.
The award recipient then introduced his grandson, his “little buddy, Bennett,” along with his “favorite girlfriend, (granddaughter) Indie”; his daughter, Danielle Zamani, and her husband, Dogara Zamani; as well as his son, Nathan (Mode), and his wife of a year, Jessi. Nathan, he said, recently relocated to Sullivan from Wyoming, where he had resided for a number of years.
“It’s kind of neat — all of my kids!” Mode remarked. “My daughter (Danielle) was a medical missionary in Africa, and that’s where she met Dogara, and he got to get the blessings of Fort Atkinson. So, it’s really nice to have them all here.”
Surprising him further were two very good friends of his son’s: Dave and Nicole Webb, who came all the way from Fairbanks, Alaska, to help Mode celebrate his award.
“This guy (Dave) jumps out of airplanes that go to (fight) fires in Alaska, and she (Nicole) lives in the mountains — they’re just amazing people,” Mode commented.
“This (award) is truly, truly a blessing,” he concluded. “Thank you so very much.”
