Owners of the former Lorman-Loeb scrap yard, a property that has been idle for many years, soon will be receiving an offer to purchase the site from the city of Fort Atkinson.
City council members discussed making the offer during a closed session meeting Dec. 15.
Information released to the Daily Union Thursday noted that the city is negotiating with 2L Loeb LLC to purchase the property identified by the addresses of 115 Lorman and 600 Oak streets.
The property, which has a long history as a metal scrap yard, will be purchased and remediated using funds gained through the State of Wisconsin Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
The program, as described on the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) website, “is a federal formula-allocated grant program under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).”
The program, created in 1974, is administered through the DOA Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources. The primary purpose of the program, according to the site, is “the development of viable communities through the provision of decent affordable housing, a suitable living environment, and the expansion of economic opportunities, principally for the benefit of persons of low and moderate income.”
In Thursday’s press release, Interim City Manager Dave Berner wrote that the intent of the purchase and remediation of the property is to “promote development resulting in higher value for the community of Fort Atkinson.”
The city is making application for a block grant of $550,000. An application deadline is Jan. 31, Berner said in a telephone interview.
The city will offer $182,000 plus any unused portion of the remediation funds it receives through the grant to purchase the property. The city also will place $25,000 in earnest money in an escrow account, which, if the transaction closes, will be applied to the purchase price.
If the transaction does not complete, the earnest money will be returned to the city, Berner said.
Grant funds remaining beyond the purchase price of the property will be used for environmental remediation.
Contingencies associated with the offer to purchase include final approval of the transaction once the offer has been accepted, grant application approval from the state DOA, and a Phase 1 level assessment performed at the city’s expense, with reimbursement of those funds coming through the remediation account after closing, Berner said.
The city acknowledges that it is purchasing the property in “as-is” condition, and any remediation costs that exceed $550,000 will be the responsibility of the city, Berner stated.
Closing on the property will take place 30 days after the grant application has been approved, he noted.
Once the property is remediated, the city will be in the position to attract a development at a higher value, Berner said, adding that the project fits with the intent of the grant because it is in a low- and moderate-income area.
Cleanup of the site will involve several stages, he said.
Looking ahead at development options, Berner said that part of the grant specifications include that the property cannot undergo any major improvements for five years.
“The city will have time to consider its options,” he said. “It could be a park, or it could be residential or a public works facility — all of those ideas have been discussed.”
Company history Archival materials indicate that the Loeb-Lorman Metals company filed a petition for receivership protection with the State of Wisconsin to reorganize its debt in 2015. At the time, the company had 80 employees and was looking to sell its assets to a party that could continue operations.
At the time of the petition, company assets were listed at $18.2 million and debts totaled $17.2 million.
The company was headquartered in Watertown and operated facilities in Fort Atkinson, Reedsburg and Argo, Ind.
An attorney representing the company at the time said the company planned to stay open during the reorganization, and was hurt by the falling prices of iron and decreased demand for the material from China.
Members of the Loeb family were described as among company founders in 1914.
A company advertisement published in an unknown year states that Lorman Iron Metal Co., “one of Wisconsin’s largest scrap reprocessing plants,” began in 1913, with a horse and wagon purchased with a borrowed sum of $28 by Louis Lorman. The company was begun in a barn located on South Main Street.
The company moved when a “modern” processing facility was built at 115 Lorman St. in 1947. Operations at the facility were “headed” by Louis’ son, Milton. At the time, the yard and facility covered nine acres, and was used to collect and process industrial, agricultural and automotive scrap iron, metal and synthetic fibers, and waste paper, all of which were prepared for recycling at a rate of 40,000 tons annually.
