JANESVILLE — A Fort Atkinson man was to be charged Friday in connection with a Thursday night incident in which he led sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase while drunk.
At 11:20 p.m. Thursday, deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the 7000 block of East L.J. Townline Road for a report of an intoxicated male who was knocking on the door and asking the residents if they knew where he lived. The homeowner stated the man spoke with them for several minutes before getting back into his truck and driving through the yard and back onto the road.
A deputy was able to locate the truck, a 2014 GMC Sierra, at the intersection of East LJ Townline Road and North Vickerman Road. When the deputy approached the truck, the driver, Philip Luebke III, 33, of Fort Atkinson, was unconscious and would not respond to the deputy. After several minutes, the driver woke up, refused to obey the deputy's commands and took off at a high rate of speed.
The deputy initiated a pursuit that reached speeds of 105 mph. Luebke reportedly tried several different evasive maneuvers in an attempt to elude the deputy, which included stopping and reversing toward the deputy’s squad, erratic changes of direction and, at one point, entering the ditch and striking a fire number address sign.
After an approximately five-minute pursuit, Luebke stopped in the middle of the road and exited his vehicle. As additional responding units arrived on the scene, Luebke became combative and an electronic control device was used to assist in taking him into custody.
Luebke was transported to the Rock County Jail, where he performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. The deputy found probable cause to arrest Luebke for first-offense operating while intoxicated. Luebke refused to submit to a chemical test of his blood after his arrest.
Luebke also was charged with felony fleeing an officer and resisting arrest and was booked into the Rock County Jail.
He was to appear in court at 3 p.m. Friday.
The Wisconsin State Patrol was called to investigate the traffic crash involving Luebke striking the fire number address sign. No injuries or other property damage were reported from this incident.
