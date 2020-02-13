CHRISTIANA — The driver of a pick-up truck that hit a Deerfield school bus head-on Wednesday, Feb. 12, is facing multiple charges, including a third-offense drunken driving.
According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, a southbound pick-up truck operated by William A. Kaplan, 40, of Fort Atkinson, struck a northbound Deerfield Rite-Way school bus head-on shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday at State Highway 73 and Koshkonong Road in the Town of Christiana.
Kaplan, who was admitted to a local hospital, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, as a third offense, and misdemeanor bailjumping. He also received a number of traffic citations.
Other charges might be pending based on the extent of injuries to the occupants of the bus, according to the sheriff's office.
No charges had been filed in Dane County Circuit Court as of Thursday morning, Feb. 13.
The 63-year-old school bus driver received minor injuries. Two passengers on the bus, a 30-year-old female and a 17-year-old male, were examined by EMS personelle at the scene and released.
A passenger in Kaplan’s vehicle, a 30-year-old male, was not injured in the crash.
Kaplan was arrested Oct. 25, 2019, on a second-offense OWI, and is facing multiple charges related to that in Dane County Circuit Court.
His next court appearance on those charges is scheduled for March 18.
