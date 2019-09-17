MADISON — A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man has been charged in Dane County with possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and cocaine after the drugs were found in his car following an August car crash in Sun Prairie.
If convicted of the three separate possession counts, Robert K. Dore faces a combined maximum sentence of four years and seven months and a fine of $15,500.
Robert K. Dore crashed his car into the backyard of a home and into other vehicles on the 720 block of Robin Drive in Sun Prairie around noon on Aug. 13, according to the criminal complaint.
When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly saw extensive damage to Dore’s vehicle, a fence and another car across the street, the complaint states.
As a result of the crash, Dore sustained several cuts on his face and was bleeding. He told police he was not sure what had happened and that he “blacked out,” according to the complaint.
Dore was trapped in the vehicle because a fence post was blocking the driver’s-side door, the complaint states. While waiting for EMS to arrive, police officers continued to talk to Dore, who said he was looking for his wallet and glasses.
Dore, according to the complaint, tried to conceal something under his seat while waiting to be let out of the vehicle.
Once Dore was out of the car, police saw a clear-glass smoking device with a white substance inside on the driver's-side floormat, the complaint states. Further search of the vehicle turned up numerous pills scattered throughout the car — including in the sunglasses compartment of the ceiling.
Between the front passenger seat and center console near the seat belt clicker, the complaint states, officers found a metal pill container with a baggie containing 0.4 grams of meth inside.
This is the third time Dore has faced felony charges for meth possession.
Dore next is scheduled to appear in Dane County Circuit Court on Monday, Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m. for a status conference.
