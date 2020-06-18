SUMNER — A Fort Atkinson man is being sought in connection with the deaths of his sister and brother-in-law and a fire at a residence in the Town of Sumner Tuesday evening.
Law enforcement authorities are seeking the whereabouts of Kevin P. Anderson, whose sister and husband, Nedra and Jim Lemke of Fort Atkinson, were discovered dead outside the house of the siblings' late father, Verdal E. Anderson.
Kevin and Nedra are two of five children of Verdal, who passed away on June 5. His estate currently is in probate court, according to online court records.
Kevin Anderson, of Perry Road, is described as a 68-year-old white male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and balding brown hair.
Authorities warn that anyone seeing Anderson should not approach him. Instead, citizens are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.
Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported that at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, his department received a call of a possible burglary at N1941 County Highway A, off of State Highway 106 in the Town of Sumner. Upon arriving at the scene, a deputy saw two people lying in the driveway, who later were determined to be dead.
Shortly thereafter, shots were fired at the deputy by a person inside the residence. The deputy returned fire and was able to take cover.
The deputy then noticed black smoke coming from the residence, which soon became engulfed in flames.
Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch said firefighters were not asked to not douse the blaze because it was an active crime scene. Thus, the residence burned to the ground; all that was left standing was the chimney.
The Rev. John Ackatz, youth pastor at Faith Community Christian Church in Fort Atkinson, is the Lemke family's spokesperson. He was informed of the deaths in a telephone call Wednesday evening.
"The pastors were officially notified by the family at 6:41 Wednesday night," Ackatz said. "I was in the middle of doing my livestream youth ministry with my middle school students when I got the phone call."
He said the family wanted him to know that they just had received positive confirmation of the deceased couple in the Sumner incident being Nedra and Jim, and that they wanted the church family to know before it hit the media.
While he was unable to share details of Tuesday's tragedy, Pastor Ackatz did say that the Lemkes had gone over to the property to mow the lawn.
"I’m not even sure it was even a planned or premeditated thing," he said of the deaths. "They just showed up to take care of Nedra’s father’s land because he had passed away 10 days earlier. They were there to mow the lawn and startled whoever was there."
The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the deaths and fire that took place.
At the sheriff’s request, the DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. It also is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Wisconsin State Patrol, Dane County Sheriff’s Office and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.
At this time, law enforcement officials believe the incident was targeted and not a random act, the DOJ reported.
The DOJ asks anyone who might have information about this incident or who was driving in the area of State Highway 106 and Highway A to please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 674-7310.
“This is an active scene and citizens are cautioned to remain clear of this area,” Sheriff Milbrath said. “Additional updates will be forthcoming as the situation changes.”
Meanwhile, word of the Lemkes' deaths spread through social media on Thursday.
The Rev. Rusty Lyon, senior pastor at Faith Community Christian Church in Fort Atkinson, posted a message on the church's Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
"Along with each of you I am reeling from word of the death of Jim and Nedra Lemke," he wrote. "Even though I am your senior pastor, I am also a human being. Along with you, my heart has been crushed. Over the last 12 hours, I have broken down in tears many, many times. I’m aware that many of us have been brought to tears, as well. Knowing how much we loved them, how could we not?
"I want to assure you that grieving to the point of shedding tears is healthy and good," he continued. "That is how Jesus responded when he came to the tomb of his good friend, Lazarus, in John 11:35. Do you remember those words? 'Jesus wept.'"
The pastor cited Matthew 5:4: "Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted." Also, Psalms 34:18:18: "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit."
Rev. Lyon noted that a memorial service will be planned.
"Please be in prayer for Jim and Nedra’s children and grandchildren, and extended family," he concluded. "Be praying for our church family at Faith Community Church. So many of us have been deeply influenced by their love and lives of service. Jim and Nedra are going to sorely missed. Yet, our significant loss is heaven’s gain.
