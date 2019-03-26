JEFFERSON — A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson man with a history of sex offenses was sentenced to prison Tuesday for enticing a teenager into prostitution.
Kerry G. Timmens was scheduled to go to trial on Monday, April 1, on multiple sex crimes, including two counts of child enticement-prostitution, for allegedly attempting to lure two teens into having sex for him for money. As to the younger boy, he also was facing a misdemeanor offense of contributing to the delinquency of a child and two related counts of felony bailjumping.
For another incident, he was set for trial on a charge of second-degree sexual assault of a mentally deficient individual.
Appearing for a final status conference before Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge William Hue Tuesday, Timmens entered a plea of no contest to a single count of child enticement-prostitution. All other related charges were read into the record and dismissed.
The judge sentenced Timmens to a total of four years, consisting of two years in prison and two years on extended supervision. He was given 208 days’ credit for time already served.
Timmens had remained in custody on a $5,000 cash bond.
As conditions of his extended supervision, Timmens is not to have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 or any contact with any of the alleged victims or witnesses. In addition, he is to undergo a psychosexual evaluation and any other pyschological treatment as directed. While on supervision, he must maintain absolute sobriety and not possess any non-prescribed controlled substances.
Also, Timmens will be mandated to follow the requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry program.
According to online court records, Timmens has a history of sex or sex offender registry-related offenses.
In 1984, he pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault in Dane County and was sentenced to seven years on probation.
Three years later, he pleaded no contest to a charge of enticing a child for immoral purposes in Dane County and was sentenced to three years in prison.
In 2001, he was charged with a misdemeanor offense of a sex offender failing to provide information and was issued a fine.
Timmens spent six months in jail after pleading no contest in Dane County to a charge of sexual contact with a child 16 or older in 2006.
In addition, he was convicted of two counts of misdemeanor bailjumping in 2007 and was sentenced to two months in jail and two years on probation.
A fine was issued in 2008 for a sex offender registry violation.
His prior contact with law enforcement in Jefferson County before the latest allegations was in 2014 for a sex offender registry violation. For that offense, he was sentenced to two years on probation.
According the criminal complaint in the latest alleged Jefferson County sexual assault, Timmens allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man who has severe cognitive disabilities and does not have the capacity to protect himself from abuse, exploitation or neglect per a psychological evaluation.
When asked about the 31-year-old man, Timmens indicated he had known him since May and that the man had been to his apartment several times. Timmens reportedly told investigators that the man asked to have sex with him and knew he was gay. The officer inquired whether Timmens had a relationship with the man, to which he responded, “no, just sex.”
Also, the complaint states that Timmens suggested that he could understand the man and did not acknowledge any cognitive issues. He argued that the man was an adult and had come to his apartment for sex and had agreed to it.
Text messages between Timmens and the man reportedly showed several instances of Timmens asking the man to come over to have sex.
In the second sex crime-related matter, he was convicted of one count of child enticement involving a 16-year-old and 14-year-old boy.
The complaint states that while the pair were at Timmens’ apartment, he pulled out a red bank bag and put down what the teen estimated to be $700 to $1,000 on the floor. He reportedly told them he was offering the money in exchange for sex.
Timmens denied sexual contact or requesting sexual contact from the 14-year-old. He did admit to carrying a red bank bag for business at the business where his apartment is located.
The related bailjumping allegations relate to Timmens being out on bond for the second-degree sexual assault allegation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.