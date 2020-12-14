Fort Atkinson native and Vietnam veteran Dick Schultz not only served his country honorably, but has continued to serve the greater Jefferson County community over the years.
For his continuing service, he was honored with a veteran’s quilt this month made by “The Prairie Piecers,” a nonprofit quilting guild based in Deerfield.
“I appreciate that people are willing to recognize service," said Schultz. "It’s a very nice thing to do.”
Longtime guild member Mary Rapp said Schultz was one of three veterans chosen to receive the first veteran’s quilts made by the group because she was aware of Schultz’s career as a soldier during Vietnam. Two other guild members recommended two other Wisconsin soldiers for the honor.
“These are the first veteran’s quilts that we’ve made, but we have participated in other charities like the Linus Project, Quilts for Kids, Red Arrow Preschool in Madison and the Ronald McDonald House,” Rapp, a 15-year veteran of the 32-member group, said. "We have made about 500 quilts.
“We made blocks with stars and stripes — we made enough for three quilts," she added. "One (quilt) went to Dick and two went to other area servicemen. I made two blocks for the three quilts so I’m not sure if my block ended up on his quilt. I put the binding on his quilt."
Schultz said, “Getting the quilt, it was a surprise. It’s very nice. It is very pretty. I really appreciated it.”
He vividly remembers the days leading up to his enlistment in the U.S. Army and heading off to Vietnam.
Schultz graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1967 and began working at J.C. Penny’s. After Christmas, in 1968, he said, there was a fire at the store, and the first and second floors sustained damage.
He was supportive of the Vietnam War, he said, and was working on losing some weight so he could enlist. And, after the fire, he was physically and mentally ready. He entered the Army in April of 1969.
Schultz was sent to Fort Campbell in Kentucky for basic training, and, after a brief leave, next went to Fort Holabird, Baltimore, where he received Advanced Individual Training (AIT). He was trained as a member of military intelligence, he said, and boarded a plane for Vietnam that same year.
He was assigned to the Fourth Infantry Division stationed at the time in Pleiku, a city in central Vietnam, and a few months later, the division moved to An Khe, located in the central highlands. Schultz spent the next year there, stationed at Camp Radcliff.
In his role as a military intelligence soldier, Schultz said, he spent a lot of time making maps.
“I flew enough hours that I earned an air metal, but I never applied for it,” he said.
For Schultz, trips from camp mostly were made by helicopter or “birddog,” which he described as a two-passenger plane flown mostly for surveillance.
“I would go out with a pilot in the front seat and I’m in the backseat charting maps," Schultz said. "If we went into villages looking for people, I’d go along.
"I was mostly a base camp commando," he noted. "In base camp, I worked with maps, charting places we had been and things we had seen.”
Schultz returned to the states from Vietnam in 1970 and was sent to Fort Bragg, N.C. While there, he assumed the duties of an “op sergeant,” he said, working in psychological ops.
“For awhile there, I was called ‘Sergeant Schultz,’” he said, imitating the “Hogan’s Heroes” TV character by that name, saying: “'I see nothing, I see nothing.' I had a lot of fun with that.”
He served at Fort Bragg for 18 months, finishing his three-year tour of duty.
“When I came home from Vietnam, I was opposed to the war,” Schultz stated. “The South Vietnamese, they were on your side during the day and against you at night.”
Schultz returned to Fort Atkinson when he was 24 and began working at the Copps Department Store. It was 1972.
The building was brand new and he was among employees stocking shelves preparing for the grand opening. The building later served as the city’s Shopko store.
In the years that followed, Schultz made his life in Fort Atkinson as a local businessman and politician, elected to seats on the city council and school board.
“I am currently on the (Jefferson) County Board (of Supervisors),” he said.
Among his community involvements, Schultz spent 27 years working with the area foreign exchange program for high school students, and that’s where he met Rapp.
“I have known Dick a long time,” Rapp said, adding that she was honored to be a part of making his veteran’s quilt.
“I make quilts because quilting is my artist’s form," she said. "I was an accountant all of my life and people don’t think we are creative.”
While the quilting group traditionally has used its talents to support children’s charities, Rapp said she hopes members will make more veteran’s quilts.
Of making the quilts and nominating Schultz to receive one, she said: “Having lived through the Vietnam War, it was sort of my way of making amends for the way they (soldiers) were treated.
“No one in my family served in the armed forces," Rapp added. "It was never a big part of my family life. But I know a number of people who have shared (their experiences) and I appreciate the opportunity to thank them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.