Fort Atkinson observed Memorial Day on Monday with a variety of activities. Shown, clockwise from above left, are some scenes: Veterans stand with flags during the marine observance at the American Legion Dugout; the Fort Atkinson Honor Guard fires rifles across the Rock River; the Fort Atkinson High School Band marches in the parade down Main Street; the Fort Atkinson Community Girl Scouts march in the parade; the observance at Evergreen Cemetery featured Korean War-era Army veteran William Kirchmayer Sr., at the lectern, as guest speaker; Steve Swader, of Chapter 409 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, decorates the Soldier’s Monument at Evergreen Cemetery. Related stories and photos appear on A1.
