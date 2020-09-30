Three men are expected to face criminal charges following an assault on Fort Atkinson police officers and K-9 Bolt that sent one officer to the hospital Tuesday.
Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump said that just after 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Rockwell Avenue near South Main Street for reports of suspicious people attempting to enter a secure area of an apartment complex.
Officers located the suspects as they were leaving the apartment complex. They initiated a traffic stop, which immediately became confrontational as three males exited the vehicle on the offensive.
"Officers were immediately thrown into a use-of-force situation as they fought off the sudden attack brought to them by the driver," Bump said. "K-9 Bolt was deployed to thwart the attack on officers, which was then countered by a second suspect who deployed a dog from the suspect vehicle."
He said that the dog, deployed as a weapon against the police K-9 and handler, engaged and attacked the K-9 team, "forcing the delivery of lethal force against the attacking dog.
“At no fault to this dog, it is unfortunate that it was used as a weapon against officers by an irresponsible person," Bump said. "This direct lack of respect and appreciation for a pet and the disregard for the safety of the public, including our community police officers, is disheartening. This was a preventable event set into motion by a group of selfish people.”
Witnesses interviewed at the scene praised the officers on how they reacted to the attack and specifically commended the K-9 team for exhausting all efforts to control the attacking dog before putting it down as the last resort.
Three subjects were taken into custody and are being held in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on multiple criminal charges, including resisting arrest, battery to a police officer, deploying a dangerous weapon against officers and multiple drug-related charges.
The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that it might be a few days before a criminal complaint is filed.
The police chief declined to provide further details, including the type of injury the officer sustained or his or her condition.
"The Fort Atkinson Police Department openly commends the citizens who reported this suspicious situation and encourages all citizens to report illegal, suspicious, and/or unsafe activity to police," Bump said. "The eyes and ears of our citizens and their willingness to come forward allows our community to be one of Wisconsin’s safest. If you see something, say something!"
People may call the Fort Atkinson Police Department at (920) 563-7777 or its anonymous tip line at (920) 563-7793.
