During the current coronavirus emergency, the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry is planning to stay open during regular distribution hours of 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays at 715 Jones Ave.
'Our priorities are to continue to provide food to those in need while protecting our clients and volunteers," the pantry announced. "To accomplish this, we are changing our procedures to limit the number of clients in the food pantry at one time. We will be handing out numbers on a first-come basis, but be prepared to wait outside or in cars until your number is admitted. Arriving later during the serving hours might avoid the initial crowd. Everyone will be able to get food. We are also requiring the use of hand sanitizer in the pantry and disinfecting surfaces frequently.
"The food pantry realizes that some people may be temporarily out of work during this crisis," it continued. "People who currently have no income or meet our low-income guidelines and need help to provide enough food for themselves or their families are encouraged to seek assistance at the food pantry."
The Fort Atkinson Food Pantry supplies supplemental food once per month per family. If a family requires additional food assistance before the end of the month, please call (920) 563-6992 and leave a message. If a person is sick or vulnerable to the coronavirus, he or she should not enter the pantry building.
"We have a small program of delivery to those in need," the pantry stated. "Please text or leave a message at (920) 397-0140 if you want more information about the delivery program.
The Fort Atkinson Food Pantry serves those who reside in the School District of Fort Atkinson. Residents of other school districts should call their local pantries.
