Lavern Borchardt, parade marshal of Fort Atkinson’s Memorial Day parade, was celebrated Monday not only as a decorated veteran of World War II, but also for observing his 100th birthday on that very day.
Borchardt was introduced during the marine observance at the American Legion Dugout Monday morning by American Legion Post 166 Commander Doug Lehman, who served as master of ceremonies.
“It was my honor to first meet Lavern when I was 12 years old and started delivering my Daily Union,” Lehman told those gathered prior to the parade to Evergreen Cemetery. “I didn’t know about his accolades way back then — I didn’t really know much about him until I joined the American Legion.”
Borchardt, he said, enlisted in the Army Air Corps Nov. 23, 1942 and a year later shipped out to England as part of the 124th Anti-Aircraft Artillery group.
“His primary job back then was to shoot down the V-1 buzz bomb rockets and then later the huge V2 rockets,” Lehman explained. “They used an early version of computer technology to track and shoot down the fast-approaching rockets — kind of unheard of back in that time.”
During one such attack, they successfully downed a V-2 rocket, but it landed so close that shrapnel struck Borchardt’s helmet, rupturing a eardrum. However, he didn’t seek medical attention.
“He received the Purple Heart for a rocket blast … well, that didn’t keep him out of the fight,” Lehman said. “He decided ‘we’ll just cross the English Channel in a boat and we’ll land in (Paris,) France.’”
From there, Lehman said, Borchardt ended up crossing through the countries of Belgium, Luxemburg, Germany and Bavaria. In Berchtesgaden, Germany, Borchardt was appointed provost marshal, Lehman said, adding that he was honorably discharged from the military in 1945.
“And, as some of you probably have read, he (Borchardt) is 100 years young today,” Lehman shared, drawing applause.
When Lehman was 12 years old, he said, he used to deliver Borchardt’s Daily Jefferson County Union.
“And I’m here today to present him with his gift,” Lehman said. “The weekend edition of the Daily Union.”
“Well, maybe that’s not all,” he added. “There might be more.”
“On behalf of your fellow comrades from both the American Legion Post 166 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1879 — Lavern is a paid up-for-life-member of both organizations,” Lehman noted — “we would like to present him with this eagle (sculpture), American flag and plaque that says: ‘World War II veteran, Battery A, 124th AAA Gun Battalion, Lavern Borchardt, presented to you on this date, May 27, 2019, your 100th birthday, in recognition of your service in the largest army the United States has ever had during a time often referred to as the greatest generation. His years of service: 1942-45.”
“The plaque also mentions that he (Borchardt) was a member of the Battle of the Bulge,” Lehman informed attendees. “There were four conflicts that he was in, but most noteworthy was the Battle of the Bulge.”
In addition to the Purple Heart, Borchardt received the Queens Medal for helping defend England, two overseas service bars, the Good Conduct Medal, an American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle-Eastern Campaign Ribbon with four bronze battle stars, and the World War II Victory Medal.
Also, at Monday’s marine observance, post Chaplain Tom Freeman offered the prayer.
Strewing flowers into the Rock River were Norma Vorlob-Ehrke, of the the American Legion Post 166 Auxiliary; Faith Elford, of the Auxiliary to the VFW Post 1879; Karen Swader, of Chapter 409 of the Vietnam Veterans of America; Jane Fary, of the Daughters of the American Revolution; and Helen O’Neil, of the Gold Star Mothers.
The Fort Atkinson Honor Guard rifle squad conducted its rifle salute over the river, followed by the performing of echo “Taps” by Kyle Paulus and Zoe Linder from Fort Atkinson High School and the national anthem by members of the Fort Atkinson High School senior band.
Meanwhile, Fort Atkinson’s Memorial Day parade stepped off at 10:15 a.m. from the Legion Dugout and proceeded down Main Street to the Evergreen Cemetery, where an observance was held (see a related story on page A1).
The parade featured the Fort Atkinson vetereans Honor Guard, military vehicles, Fort Atkinson High School Band, parade dignitaries and ROTC cadets.
