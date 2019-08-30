BEAVER DAM — Milwaukee-based Verlo Mattress announced Adel Salameh has acquired the franchise location at 1613 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam, following the retirement of Verlo store owners John and Jeri Henry after 20 years in the mattress business. It is the second Verlo franchise location for Salameh, who owns a Verlo store in Fort Atkinson.
“John and Jeri built a solid business for many years and we thank them for their hard work,” said Verlo CEO Chris Nolte. “Adel is a very successful franchise owner with a proven track record. We are confident customers in the Beaver Dam area will appreciate his hands-on management style and personal attention to the smallest details that provide the best sleep comfort.”
“The Beaver Dam store is really beautiful and is in a great location,” said Salameh, who has been a Verlo franchisee for 20 years. “I’m excited about owning another Verlo location and serving the residents of the Beaver Dam area the way John and Jeri did. They did an outstanding job with customer service and I’m committed to following their example.” Founded in 1958 by two men who named the company for their wives, Verna and Lois, Verlo Mattress has 21 locations in Wisconsin and 13 more in Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. Verlo mattresses are built in local Verlo factories, sold at consumer-direct prices and serviced locally.
