Outdoor athletic facilities and swimming pools in the School District of Fort Atkinson will reopen for public use indefinitely, beginning July 1, with the provision that users submit signed waivers and have a COVID-19 mitigation plan in place.
The board of education took that action on a voice vote during its regular monthly meeting Thursday, following discussion on use of district facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting was held virtually for social-distancing purposes.
In a related move, the board voted to keep all indoor school facilities closed to non-district use, from July 1-31, with the exception of the Badgerland After-School Enrichment (BASE) program and pools. Signed waivers and a COVID cleaning plan also will be required in this scenario.
Like other school districts around the state and nation, the Fort Atkinson school district is taking a phased-in approach toward reopening its public school facilities prior to the start of a new school year this fall.
Board Treasurer Adam Paul said that having July 1 as the start date for reopening outdoor facilities would give the public and district staff “a chance to get their ducks in a row.”
Copies of an insurance waiver holding the school district harmless from any legal action would be provided by the district for organizations using the facilities to sign prior to use. Those groups, in turn, would supply waivers signed by parents or guardians of student participants.
Jason Demerath, director of Business Services, said waivers from all participants are to be turned in to the school district, along with the application for facilities use and their respective COVID-mitigation plans.
Board members agreed to revisit on a month-to-month basis the reopening of all the school district facilities to evaluate how things are going with respect to the coronavirus outbreak. Schools throughout Wisconsin have been closed, by Governor Evers’ health emergency order, for the past three months.
Board member Rachel Snethen said she wants the board to reassess the situation each month out of obligation for the community, saying, “It’s a good way to be mindful that COVID’s still here.”
Early on in discussion, the duration of reopening the outdoor athletic facilities was debated.
For his part, board President Mark Chaney said, “We could keep it (the reopening) monthly until we decide that there’s a clear path (with the pandemic). If there’s a spike and there’s 6,000 new (COVID) cases in Wisconsin … we’d have to get our heads together.”
District Administrator Rob Abbott agreed, saying, “You can always take anything away. You can always have a special meeting and say, ‘You know what? We’re shutting this baby down,’ and for good reason.”
Paul said the district likely will be confronting COVID well into the next school year.
“Eventually, we’re going to have to start opening things up; the question is when and how,” Paul said. “I think we probably need to move forward with (reopening) in different phases with the caveat that if something comes up, we might need to close things back down again.”
Board member Amy Reynolds acknowledged that reopening school is a scary thing.
“You do one thing, and something happens, then people are going to be upset,” she said. “You do another thing, other things happen. People are going to be upset no matter what.”
Chaney, however, insisted: “This is the time when (school) boards have to make hard, not always popular, decisions — sometimes they’re wrong and sometimes they’re right.”
And summer presumably is a safer time of year than December or January to reopen school, he surmised.
“I’m personally, as a parent and a board member, comfortable with opening outdoor facilities exclusively before July 1,” Chaney said. “However, after July 1, it’s another discussion about (duration).”
Asked her opinion, Reynolds said she believed the schools should start to open back up.
“With all the things that I’ve heard, this (virus) really isn’t going to go away anytime soon — it will be something that we’ll always have to deal with,” she said. “And then we’ll have to deal with other things that come up. But if we do it (reopening) safe, as best we can, I think that will be better for everyone.”
Reopening of school facilities, Snethen said, has been a difficult subject to talk with people about.
“I feel like it is all over the board, and everybody’s opinion varies in our community,” Snethen said. “I’ve seen extreme opinions, I’ve seen kind of middle-of-the-road. From my chair, if we’re going to reopen, we need to make sure that we are doing everything we can to reduce liability issues — I think that’s a huge thing that schools are facing.”
Governments, she said, are leaving it up to local school districts to make the decisions on whether to reopen, and when.
“At the end of the day, we do have to figure out how to open,” Snethen said. “We definitely need to start with outside activities, being able to use grounds.
“CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations and things I’ve seen from health care is that (the outdoors) is a safer environment versus a close-knit, in-the-classroom (setting), sitting right next to somebody and there’s 20 people in a room,” she continued. “But we’re going to have to figure out what guidelines fit our district.”
Snethen said she supported giving people time to prepare for how to handle the reopening, and endorsed COVID plans for use of facilities put together by some groups in the district.
But a second wave of coronavirus, she cautioned, could emerge about the time the new school year starts or when winter sets in.
“It’s good to be safe, but I think it is time to start allowing some of these things to open up, as long as we have some safety plans in place,” Snethen stated. “We have to figure out how to do this the best way, and I think, really, it’s going to be relying on guidelines for making sure that we’re keeping our areas safe and doing what we can to reduce the potential COVID infection.”
Chaney said he would like to mandate wearing of facemasks on school grounds, insisting that, apart from social distancing, it’s the only way to protect people and prevent the spread of COVID. However, he wondered if that measure might keep people from participating in events.
“This, for me, gets very complicated because I lean on the side of ‘follow the medicine, follow the science,’ but I understand that’s not how we operate necessarily,” he stated.
Paul said reopening of schools amid the coronavirus is a “polarizing topic,” but that he was on the “better-safe-than-sorry bandwagon” with the issue.
“I know there’s people in the community that are fiercely opposed and very strongly for it (reopening),” he said, inquiring if there was a way the district could enforce requiring children to wear facemasks or have parents sign waivers if opposed.
Abbott said the board could impose any type of limitations or requirements on the use of district facilities and the duration. The district’s insurers, he said, have provided copies of different waivers which appear “solid” and also “puts the onus on the organizing group” using the facilities.
“You could make recommendations and encourage any facilities users, indoors or out, to use masks, or whatever the case may be, but the onus really does fall to them,” Abbott explained. “I also like the idea if you (board) are going to consider use — indoor or outdoor, or pool — that the onus falls on the organizing group to provide us with a plan, prior to their use, that is in congruence with the CDC and Jefferson County Health Department that has been reviewed.
“I think that adds a level of assurance to the district that your wishes are being abided by,” he told board members. “We do not have the staff, obviously, to enforce, monitor and police all of these, but I think the structures that you lay out at the beginning are the best seeds for that to grow.
“Believe me, we’re not looking for a dissertation — we’re looking for a level of awareness that the organization is taking things seriously when using our facilities,” Abbott said of a potential user’s COVID-mitigation plan.
District-sponsored activities, however, come with their own type of requirements, he clarified.
Snethen emphasized that the board’s decisions on reopening the schools’ outdoor facilities and indoor areas is, by no means, absolute and final.
“We all know this is a month by month, paying attention and kind of seeing what happens with our community as it relates to COVID numbers, and what not,” she said.
Indoor school facilities
As to reopening the indoor school facilities, Paul said he wants to see teaching staff return and start preparing for next school year.
“I guess I feel like what’s the point in waiting to open up when we’re going to have to deal with this COVID thing hanging out going into the school year?” Paul remarked. “Is there a good reason for us to delay starting to phase in the interior use as well? I don’t think there’s any point in trying to delay much longer with that.”
After July 1, district employee groups will be utilizing school facilities, the superintendent informed the board, adding that administrators are anxious to get some people into the buildings to see how things go.
Also, he said, the district will be rolling out some phase-two summer school camps opportunities for middle school- and high school-age students, within its walls, that will incorporate social-distancing practices.
“These (camps) will, from a district perspective, allow us to try some things, see what is the teacher response in feeling safe and providing a safe environment,” Abbott said, “and what are the students’ responses, what are the parents’ responses, which will help inform some of the big decisions that we’ll all be making together in July and August as to what September looks like.”
Regarding non-district activity within the buildings, Paul favored restricting the use of school facilities to district staff and excluding outside groups until at least the end of July.
“I guess I would lean toward not really wanting people other than district staff at this point,” he said. “But is there a good reason to let other groups use the buildings?” he asked.
Snethen said BASE should be the only exception at this point “because it (the former Boys and Girls Club) is providing a community service for child care. I know there’s a lot of families that depend on that and haven’t had it.”
She acknowledged there are many community groups that also depend on using the school district’s gymnasiums for sports practices and social events. But she worried about the additional deep-cleanings required between events.
“I, personally, would be a little concerned about doing the extra cleanings that we have to do and pulling in staff to do that, and not really having anybody extra to help take care of that during at least the next couple months,” Snethen stated.
She said she would be curious to know by the end of July how both use, and cleaning, of in-district facilities have been going.
Director of Instruction Amy Oakley said large spaces like gymnasiums will be used more prevalently during phase-two summer school, which opens July 13, to provide social distancing for students and staff.
“Our use of gymnasiums or some of the bigger places that community groups use — like libraries and lunchrooms — will actually be used during the day for classes so that people can social distance,” Oakley said. “So, I wonder if some of our most frequently used spaces for community groups might be spaces that are now essential for us to run our function during phase-two summer school?”
The director said she would not want to be in a position where the district could not offer some summer school programming because a community group had reserved those spaces, and “we didn’t have the capacity to deep clean between uses.”
“Our district activities, I would think, would always take precedence over any requests for outside use,” Paul said.
Areas most in demand for public use, Oakley said, are those spaces district staff are going to need most heavily in phase two of summer school.
“Those spaces are being utilized for their primary use, and we (only) open them up because they are available for community use,” she stressed.
Beyond that, the director said, the logistics and financial cost to the district of deep cleaning between user groups and sessions of summer school camps are being contemplated.
“I think we’re going to be tasked with it (cleaning) until we figure out how this works,” Oakley said. “We’ve never done this before!”
Overall, she observed, the teachers are “very enthusiastic” over the safety guidelines administrators have put forth.
“They felt like they (guidelines) were realistic, and they’re anxious to get with some kids in person,” Oakley shared. “I think that, itself, will feed the community of an opportunity for us to start to open up a little bit and get their kids engaged in some of the things we do best, which is offering kids really great opportunities to do learning.”
Parents have expressed excitement for their children returning to summer school classes, she added, and are appreciative of the safety precautions the district anticipates taking.
Ultimately, Abbott said, school officials have been moving ahead with the best information available to determine what things might look like in the School District of Fort Atkinson this fall.
“It’s a bit of hurry up and wait — we don’t have all the information we need, we’re not sure when that’s going to happen,” Abbott said, following the discussion. “From the pandemic team we’ve assembled, and the divisions that we’ve put in place, there are a ton of pieces in action right now so that we will be able to move rapidly when we are able to make decisions based on the best information we have.”
The Department of Public Instruction, he said, purportedly would be releasing its final guidance document to school districts today (Monday). This would be followed by a Zoom call with all superintendents and the Wisconsin Association of School Boards Monday afternoon to walk through that document.
The district administrator said he will be releasing a memo from his office on behalf of the pandemic reopening and recovery team prior to the July 4th holiday that will include a set of guiding principles for decision-making post-COVID-19 closure.
“What are the things we (district) value and what are the things we need to keep in mind when we are making decisions on what’s best for our community,” Abbott added.
Snethen, meanwhile, took a moment for the board to reflect on all that has transpired during the past three months.
“One of the things 2020 has brought on is a lot of looking forward into the future and what it’s going to bring,” Snethen said. “I want to reflect on just how incredible our administration has been, our teachers, our principals, support staff, custodians, to IT department and in-service people — you guys just walked into the unknown. I think it’s really important that the board says ‘thank you.’”
She also acknowledged and congratulated students in the Class of 2020 for having prevailed in the face of the pandemic.
Abbott remarked, “It truly is an amazing group of people that you have working for you throughout the school district. The amount of rally, the amount of endurance and the amount of energy from every part of our organization has been humbling.”
Board member Kory Knickrehm concurred, saying that since coming onto the board in the past few months, he is “more proud than ever to be a part of this community, a part of this district. Thank you for all your hard work you guys have been putting in — it has not gone unnoticed.”
Meanwhile, in other action, the board:
• Approved the following appointments, effective at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, and contingent upon release from current contract and upon completion and satisfactory results of the pre-placement health screening and background check: William Eckerstorfer, full-time Fort Atkinson Middle School at-risk teacher; Natalie Elfering, full-time Fort Atkinson High School technology education teacher; Michael Knutson, full-time Barrie Elementary School fourth-grade teacher; Michael Quesnell, full-time high school business education teacher; Jadyn Rusch, full-time elementary music teacher; and Kayla Telfer, full-time Purdy Elementary School fifth-grade teacher.
• Approved the transfer request from Julie Westcott from full-time Rockwell Elementary School fifth-grade teacher to full-time math interventionist, effective at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
• Approved the resignation request from Justin Charron, full-time high school English teacher, effective immediately. The board of education thanked Charron for his two years of service and dedication to the school district.
• Approved the retirement request from Sandra Stone, full-time (position will be half-time for 2020-21) high school German teacher, effective immediately. The board of education thanked Stone for her 27 years of service and dedication to the school district.
• Approved one early graduation request.
• Approved 43 students and denied one student to attend school in Fort Atkinson as nonresident students under the open enrollment program beginning with the 2020-21 school year. Additionally, the board approved 40 students to attend nonresident school districts under open enrollment beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
• Approved the behavioral mental health counselor from 0.6 full-time equivalent to fully full time beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
• Approved the district’s transportation contract with Double Three Transportation Company Inc. for 2020-25.
• Approved the one-year carryover of vacation for administrators of up to 20 days for 2020-21 due to the extenuating circumstances of COVID.
• Approved a payment in the amount of 105 percent of the sum of the “pay-as-you-go” post-employment health insurance benefits and the implicit rate subsidy — estimated to be $866,945 — be made from the General Fund (Fund 10) to the Post-Employment Benefits Trust (Fund 73) by July 30, 2020; and that on or before July 30, 2020, a payment equal to the sum of the “pay-as-you-go” post-employment health insurance benefits and the implicit rate subsidy — estimated to be $825,661 — be made from Fund 73 to Fund 10 to reimburse Fund 10 for the post-employment benefits it paid during the 2019-20 fiscal year.
In order to receive categorical aid from the state for post-employment benefits paid to former employees who provided services to special education students, it is necessary to make inter-fund payments between the General Fund and the Employee Benefit Trust.
The payment from Fund 10 to Fund 73 will consist of 105 percent of the total amount of health insurance payments for all retirees (regular or special education and food service) during the 2019-20 fiscal year, plus the implicit (health insurance) rate subsidy.
This transfer will be made by July 30 per Department of Public Instruction requirements. Then, Fund 73 will reimburse Fund 10 for the total amount of health insurance payments plus the implicit rate subsidy.
The extra 5 percent will be left in the Trust where it will remain invested. The additional 5 percent left behind will be used to begin to grow an offset to what currently is an unfunded liability for post-employment benefits.
• Adopted the following textbooks for use in the School District of Fort Atkinson: “Chemistry: Matter and Change”; “Chemistry — The Central Science — AP Edition”; “Chemistry-AP Edition”; “Discovering Our Past: A History of the World”; and “Illustrative Mathematics.”
