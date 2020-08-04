In view of the ongoing COVID pandemic, the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education on Monday affirmed continuing to develop both weekday in-person classes and a 100-percent virtual learning format for students when school starts Sept. 1.
Additionally, the board affirmed requiring all staff and students to wear face coverings when on school premises.
The board unanimously approved these two school-reopening formats while meeting in special session in the Luther Elementary board room. Social distancing was observed and facemasks were required.
While expressing their desire to see students back in classrooms, board members generally supported having the district offer a dual-learning format to give parents the choice of either sending their children to an traditional indoor classroom setting or receiving their instruction in real time remotely online.
The school board retains the ability to amend Monday’s action to offer only a virtual learning format, should the changing circumstances surrounding COVID warrant.
District Administrator Rob Abbott began Monday’s discussion by wishing he could be definitive about the reopening of school next month.
“I wish that in the 18 days since I last stood here there were some actual answers that address everyone’s question,” Abbott told the board. “Answers that quelled people’s concerns and fears about reopening in person, or answers that addressed other peoples’ worries that we might not open in-person. Like everyone, no matter your position, and no matter your point of view, we are running a little tired and frustrated.”
Yet, he said, the district remains “resolute” in providing quality teaching and learning this fall in the School District of Fort Atkinson.
“As I noted last month, there are 421 public school boards grappling with the impossible task of when, and how, to open our schools this fall,” Abbott said. “These decisions are not black and white. Even 18 days since lasts we met, these decisions all are varying shades of gray, and over the past few weeks that has not changed.”
He said Monday’s effort was to provide options for district families while looking to the fall based on the most up-to-date information and decision-making possible.
“Please keep in mind that we will continue, as we have been, to be responsive to the quickly-changing dynamics of the COVID pandemic,” Abbott stated. “Time for planning and preparation is precious. The best we can do at the moment is work with what we have now, to continue our planning as we work toward the ultimate goal — having all of our learners back in our buildings and in front of our highly skilled teachers and staff.”
He said this is not popular work for school administrators and boards of education.
“I am guessing that whatever learning format or formats we are able to engage in September will not bring consensus of thinking or emotion,” Abbott said. “I hope that everyone in our 1FORT family is able to keep in mind that everyone is doing their level best, to do what they believe is best for students, with the best information and with the best intentions.
“However, this will never be about being 100-percent safe — we could never guarantee that,” the administrator added. “But it’s not 100-percent safe to be at a ballpark or at Noah’s Ark or a family gathering. The community will need to give us some grace. We’re not going to have it all figured out.”
Still, Abbott assured that Fort Atkinson’s school settings will be among the “cleanest, most sharply-operated systems around, short of health care.” And, he said, that’s why parents are being given options, since everyone has a different risk tolerance based on circumstances or personal health situations.
He reiterated the eight guiding principles for reopening of Fort Atkinson’s schools: Student and staff safety is of utmost importance and highest priority; Reopening in person is preferred if safety assurances can be achieved; Equity of opportunity and ensuring student access to high quality public education is foremost responsibility; Commitment to social emotional needs and trauma-informed practices to advance academic learning; Decisionmaking grounded in current data and recommendations from local, state and national organizations; Ensuring compliance with state and federal guidelines and requirements; Careful consideration of unique circumstances across groups, schools and services; and Value to community partnership and engagement within a 1FORT vision.
The administrator also said the Jefferson County Health Department has hired a full-time epidemiologist, and that recommendations from that office are forthcoming regarding closure, contract tracing and decisionmaking with positive cases.
Moreover, the superintendent shared nine decision-making factors in determining options for reopening of the schools: community input, Jefferson County infection status, recommendations and guidelines from authorities, feasibility of safety precautions for students and staff, academic delivery and student learning considerations, comparable districts’ programming and status, advisement from partner organizations, organizational risk, and federal and state compliance.
Based on these nine factors, he said, the school district received an overall rating of Level 3, which shows support for in-person instruction with required safety precautions taken, such as social distancing and facemasks, with virtual instruction as a continuing option.
“Safety requirements would be in place for all levels; however, each level and/or department would draft recommendations specific to the needs of the students within district guidelines,” Abbott indicated. “We would layer additional precautions whenever possible, such as: reduce transitions and exposure group size as much as possible; consider contract tracing considerations; establish hand-washing opportunities and expectations, and put in place additional cleaning procedures and protocols.”
Additionally, he said, the Level 3 rating would keep COVID mitigation at the center of the district’s planning and procedures, such as: social distancing whenever possible; face coverings for staff and students; defined social distancing guidelines at a district level; and considering more stringent safety requirements for higher-risk areas as needed.
It also would involve developing supporting processes and procedures to support safety precautions, such as: strong communication and advisement on monitoring symptoms, human resources guidelines for staff, establishing strong return-to-school guidelines after being sick, and conducting daily student and staff wellness checklists.
Looking at community input, the superintendent indicated that, based on registration, approximately 80 percent expressed an in-person learning preference and 20 percent preferred a remote learning option. Families selecting in-person learning have affirmed the required safety precautions in place, he said, noting that 77.3 percent of students had registered as of Aug. 3.
“With those updated recommendations, we reaffirm two reopening formats,” Abbott said, indicating that learning format 1 will involve full-time in-person learning. “Attendance five days per week in regularly assigned schools with required safety precautions, including required face coverings when social distancing is not possible. Co-curricular activities, including sports, can resume with safety precautions in place.”
Learning format 2, available for all students, he said, will involve “full-time virtual/remote learning five days per week mirroring the in-person learning occurring in our schools.”
Students will participate in learning through the format selected by families during registration, the superintendent explained. The School District of Fort Atkinson will follow up with any families that did not register a current student the week of Aug. 3 to update student information and determine the family’s learning format preference, he noted.
If a family’s preference for learning format changes after registration, he said, families must notify the district no later than Friday, Aug. 21, using the “Change of Learning Format Request Form” on the district website.
“Knowing consistency is key for safety measures as well as to optimize learning, the district is encouraging families to commit to a learning format selection for at least a quarter, which is nine weeks,” Abbott said.
“If a family feels a change in learning format needs to occur within the quarter due to an unexpected circumstance or academic need, requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis,” he added. “Learning format selection or change for students with specialized needs also may be made by the student’s Individualized Education Plan (IEP) Team or a Section 504 Team in collaboration with the student’s family.”
If at any time a student is ill or unable to attend school in-person due to COVID-19 exposure, Abbott said, the student may transition to a remote (virtual) learning format during their time away from school and return to school in-person when the student has recovered or the quarantine period has been completed.
“The School District of Fort Atkinson has committed to providing a mirrored, remote (virtual) learning option for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year,” Abbott indicated.
The superintendent said all classes — from kindergarten through grade 12 — in the district will provide opportunities for students to access instruction in person, as well as “mirrored” through remote/virtual access.
“Fall 2020 marks a return to delivery of required grade-level learning for all grades and courses,” Abbott said. “Learners in both formats will continue to access the full spectrum of learning experiences typically offered in Fort Atkinson schools including full group and small group instruction, peer-to-peer collaboration and independent work.”
Teachers, he said, will utilize technology to provide high-quality audio, as well as video access to learning experiences happening throughout the school day.
“Instruction will be provided through a live video feed (synchronous learning) or by pre-recorded video (asynchronous learning) posted in Google Classroom,” Abbott informed the board. “When direct teaching is occurring, remote learners will connect to the classroom via Zoom and learn alongside their classroom peers.
“When in-person students are working independently, remote learners also will complete assigned work independently at home off of Zoom,” he added. “Remote learners will be accessing learning throughout the school day during regular school hours.”
Teachers will communicate with families supporting remote learners via Google Classroom, he said, and will use Google Classroom to provide families information on when students need to log in to Zoom or other digital applications as well as assignment expectations.
“The district is sensitive to screen time for remote learners,” Abbott stated. “Our goal is to provide a balanced learning experience in consideration of the age and maturity of the students.”
The superintendent said all students in kindergarten through grade 12 will be provided an individual Chromebook for his or her use at school and at home.
“In addition to avoiding the COVID-19 safety concerns related to shared technology, the district is excited about the benefits individualized technology provides for teaching and learning,” Abbott said, noting there is no cost to families for this device. “More information regarding the use and management of student Chromebooks will be provided to families by the student’s school prior to the start of school.”
Students in the School District of Fort Atkinson, he said, will return to classes starting Tuesday, Sept. 1.
“All students in kindergarten through grade 5 will report to school either in-person or via remote (virtual) learning,” Abbott indicated. “Students in grades 6 and 9 will report on Tuesday, Sept. 1, for a full day of middle school and high school orientation. Their peers in grades 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12 will join them on Wednesday, Sept. 2.”
The School District of Fort Atkinson, he continued, will conduct classes daily Monday through Friday according to a regular bell and course schedule. For more information regarding bell or course schedules, he said, parents and students should visit their school’s website.
Lastly, the superintendent emphasized the importance of everyone heeding established health and safety precautions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus if they want to see their kids back in school.
“Our efforts in finding effective pathways to reopen our schools is to make attending school safer, and limit the risk factors as much as possible,” Abbott said. “In order to do that, we need everyone to take the mitigation strategies seriously. Not just in our schools, but in all situations.
“We have been working hard to provide families with the information they need to make the most informed decisions possible for the families,” he noted. “And that is why we continue to suggest two learning formats — to provide families a choice based on current data and information.”
Board discussion
During discussion, board President Mark Chaney, citing concern over the changing nature of COVID, expressed some reservation about allowing children to start school in person Sept. 1.
“We trend down and then we trend back up (in COVID cases),” Chaney, whose spouse is a health-care worker, stated. “We could sanitize every person walking in here (to the schools) and every surface. But as soon as we get a positive case, we have to shut things down.”
Despite the district making every effort to create safe learning spaces for students, he said, he does not think achieving entirely safe classrooms is possible.
“I don’t think, from an epidemiological standpoint, that we can assure (that),” Chaney said. “And I know it’s never going to be a case of zero (cases). It’s that 1 percent, or that one person getting sick. But if we actually see community ‘buy-in’ and physical distancing … I think we’d have a whole different ballgame.”
From his personal perspective, the board president said, Fort Atkinson can return to face-to-face instruction, but that this community or region of the country is not yet “ready to go full-force back.”
“I don’t see any need for me, personally, to think we have to be back in person right away,” Chaney said, adding that school officials are awaiting what happens with data. “We have the opportunity to show the community what we value — we value their lives.
“We’re thinking about children’s lives as opposed to just their education — it’s a total flip,” he added. “I just don’t think a bunch of educators, despite how much I believe in you guys, are capable of mitigating a pandemic, but that’s kind of what we’re being asked to do.”
Nevertheless, he praised administrators for their hard work and the job they’ve done in putting COVID-19 school reopening plans in place and a corresponding handbook together as well.
“We should just be worrying about teaching kids,” Chaney stated, emotionally. “Instead, we’re (forced into) preventing a pandemic, or somebody getting so sick they have to be hospitalized, or somebody dying. These are all things we shouldn’t have to think about. But this is how we have to think about things moving forward.”
Still, he said, board members must think about who they might be putting at risk because external factors like people not wearing facemasks or gathering en masse are beyond the district’s control.
“We (the district) should not be the sole safe place for kids and (staff) in this community,” Chaney said. “This whole community should be buying into this idea that we need to follow the science, follow the data, listen to (Dr. Anthony) Fauchi. This is not a political issue; this is a health, safety and welfare (issue), and we all care about kids and their welfare. That’s why we’re here.”
Board member Rachel Snethen said she personally would be choosing a remote virtual learning option for her child, but assured the 80 percent of parents who have elected an indoor classroom for instruction that their children will be “as safe as they can be.”
“Obviously, things could change in a few weeks. We just don’t know — this could end up, at any point in time, going fully virtual,” she added. “But, at this point, I think, having both options makes complete sense to me. I’m still angry we’re having to make these (health) decisions, but here we are.”
Board member Amy Reynolds insisted, “We need some normalcy right now.”
“If children can’t go to school and have those first-day dinners, those (times) sitting at the cafeteria and talking to somebody new — any of those types of events that you carry with you throughout the rest of your life,” she said, arguing her case for reopening in-person instruction. “You learn those things in school, in person. For me, I could not imagine my kids not going in person and having those significant things in their life that happen when you’re in school.”
Member Kory Knickrehm said it is in the community’s best interest to continue moving forward with both learning options, saying “parents have a decision to make.”
“Is it something they’re going to feel comfortable with all the time? Probably not,” Knickrehm said, acknowledging the possibility of going virtual at any time. “But my desire is to continue pushing the school district in the direction of offering both options. I think long-term we’re better off offering both options.”
Board Treasurer Adam Paul said he very much favors getting students back in school, whether or not they start the year in the classroom or remotely. But he urged weighing the health and safety of students and staff against the need to be back in classes.
“What I’m worried about, without any cohesive board-level decisionmaking, is that we are going to get (COVID) tests,” Paul said. “People are going to go home and get quarantined, and people are going to talk and people are going to freak out. And right now, we’re pretty emotional about this (situation) and nothing’s happened yet. Nobody’s gotten sick yet.
“And, you think it’s hard to make a decision now — wait until we have a special board meeting because half of the middle school is in their livingroom for 14 days because they don’t know what’s going on,” he speculated. “How do we deal with that? I don’t want to wait until we have to be reactive to have some kind of a plan in place as to what we’re going to do in certain situations.”
He hesitated to say “disaster,” but said the district is marching toward a goal not knowing what lies ahead.
“We’re basically going to be faced with making really big decisions without a lot of good information and in a really short timeframe,” Paul said. “I appreciate that people want their kids back in school, and it’s a place of learning and social development, and safety and eating. But at what point do we weigh all that against human life and the health of our teachers, kids and community? How we’re going to deal with that is a million-dollar question.”
The superintendent framed the discussion by asking how the board wants schools to look as a “next step” as opposed to an entirely “new” School District of Fort Atkinson.
“Because I think that really is liberating, as opposed to lingering over what isn’t, but what’s possible,” Abbott concluded.
