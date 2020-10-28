The board of education on Monday certified a property tax levy totaling $18,101,652 to help fund a $39.5 million budget in the School District of Fort Atkinson for 2020-21.
The levy, which is up $472,505 or 5.28 percent from last year’s amount, carries an accompanying property tax rate of $10.82 per $1,000 equalized valuation, up 16 cents from the previous year's rate of $10.66.
Board members unanimously approved the final adjustments to the 2020-21 revenue and expenditure budgets, and property tax levy. They also voted to forward the necessary certification of the levy to the clerks of the City of Fort Atkinson and individual towns in the district by Nov. 10.
Prior to setting the levy, Jason Demerath, director of Business Services, presented the necessary 2020-21 budget revisions based on information that has become available since the budget was presented at the annual meeting in August. (A video of his presentation can be found at fortschools.org under the Business Services Department.)
He started by summarizing where district officials were projecting finances over the next three years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and showed a summary of the financial projection used during planning for the operational referendum last winter.
“Over the three years of the newly approved referendum, we end that time essentially breaking even,” Demerath said. “However, as we all know, things have now changed and the financial future of the district in the longer term is, at best, uncertain.”
In the short term, he looked at how the district was projected to end last year and what the 2020-21 planned budget was at that time.
“As you can see, in the last year of the 2016 referendum, we were planning a deficit of just under $1.3 million,” Demerath said. “As for 2020-21, we were planning a $1.3 million surplus with the successful April referendum. We will see how that compares to the proposed budget in a bit.”
A large factor influencing a lot of the decisions around the final budget, he said, is the student count, which directly impacts the revenue limit and tax levy.
“During referendum planning, we were assuming a slight decline in enrollment of 22 revenue limit full-time equivalents, or FTEs,” Demerath said. “Then, as we went through the summer and ended up not having summer school, we began to build in a large decline in our summer school enrollment.
“When we conducted our student count in September, we actually ended up with 106 less student FTEs as opposed to the 22 that was planned,” he added. “So, overall, the revenue limit FTEs that are used in calculating the revenue limit, which impacts the tax levy, came in at a total decrease of 145 FTEs.”
Initially, the director said, one might think that would decrease the revenue limit and the resources available.
“However, there is a one-time declining enrollment exemption built into the revenue limit where a district actually gets the funding for those lost FTEs, which this year, because of the large number, is having a big impact on the tax levy,” Demerath said. “In the long run, this decline will mean less resources for the district, but in this one year, it does not.”
Next, he discussed what has changed since the annual meeting in August.
“The total general operating fund revenue increase in the budget changes being proposed as compared to the preliminary budget taken to the annual meeting is $1,288,064” Demerath noted, showing a breakdown of the major factors contributing to this increase.
The first item, he said, is related to grant revenue increases as compared to the preliminary budget.
“This includes the addition of the federal funding related to COVID relief,” Demerath indicated. “Adjustments to expenditures were made for grants as well, with the difference between revenue and expenditures being grant carryover from last year.”
The second item, he said, is an increase in the tax levy.
“The third item shows a slight decrease in state aid, which usually fluctuates between the annual meeting and final budget approval based on various local and state factors,” Demerath shared, noting the fourth item is an increase in open enrollment revenue as well as an increase in open enrollment expenditures.
“The fifth item is related to federal Erate funding for technology projects, which also has a corresponding expenditure increase,” he said. “Finally, we removed all gate receipt revenue from the budget for athletic contests due to the likelihood that there will not be the ability to host crowds due to COVID this year.”
Therefore, the total general fund expense increase in the budget changes being proposed as compared to the preliminary budget taken to the annual meeting is $1,342,605, the director said, then showing a breakdown of the major factors contributing to this increase.
“The first item is carryover from the prior year as we limited spending as much as possible during the spring closure with the thought of utilizing those funds this year to help offset increased costs related to COVID mitigation,” Demerath said. “The second item, just as discussed related to revenue, is adjusting grant expenditures based on awards and carryover from the prior year. The third item is an increase in private school voucher costs as compared to last year.”
The next item, he said, is salary and benefit changes as compared to the preliminary budget.
“The decrease here is largely due to a couple of vacant positions, as well as some new hires opting for cash in lieu of insurance as opposed to the health and dental insurance that their predecessors might have participated in,” Demerath said, noting that the next couple of items — open enrollment and Erate expense — were discussed under the revenue adjustments as well.
“We also adjusted our utility projection based on our utilization last fiscal year, and while we are not fully closed like we were in the spring, we are likely to be operating virtually at certain points throughout this school year, which will have an impact on our utility usage,” he noted.
The next item, he said, is an adjustment to the operating transfer to the special education fund as required, based upon the changes within that fund to revenues and expenditures.
“The second-to-last item accounts for the Chromebook-monitoring software three-year contract purchase that was approved by the board of education and will be offset in future years by reducing the technology budget accordingly,” Demerath said.
Finally, because of virtual operations, he said, the district likely will spend less on bus fuel just as it did in the spring during the schools closure.
“However, we did not adjust the busing costs at this time as we still are transporting private school students and some special education students during the closure, and we have a clause in our contract to pay a portion of the contract amount during a closure,” Demerath said.
As a result of the increase in revenues and expenses outlined, the business director said the total general operating fund surplus in the proposed budget has decreased by $54,541. This puts the proposed surplus at $1,241,039, which is a difference of $60,825 from the $1.3 million surplus projected during referendum planning, he noted.
“You can see we ended the year about $600,000 better than we had budgeted prior to COVID," Demerath said. "This carryover is being used this year to offset increased expenses related to COVID such as devices, software, plexiglass, hand sanitizer, cleaning products and personal protective equipment."
The director then showed last year’s tax levy, what was proposed and approved at the annual meeting in August as the preliminary budget, and what was being proposed Monday as the district finalizes its budget.
He shared a few items of note regarding the proposed tax levy to draw attention to:
• The proposed general fund operating levy is an increase of 22.66 percent, which includes the first year of the new referendum as well as a 61-percent increase in private school vouchers. This general fund levy also includes a declining enrollment exemption under the revenue limit of approximately $816,000 due to the district’s larger than normal decrease in revenue limit FTEs related to summer school and its fall enrollment count.
• The referendum debt service fund levy is $782,373 less than was planned throughout the referendum and the preliminary budget presented this summer. The sole purpose of a recommended under-levy in this fund is to manage the tax rate.
• The overall tax levy is recommended to increase $472,505 from last year, or an increase of 5.28 percent. The tax rate associated with the district will remain the same as last year; however, the tax rate associated with private school vouchers will increase 16 cents to make up for the large increase in private school vouchers this year.
“The mill rate without the private school vouchers would be the same as it has been the last three years, but with the private school voucher increase, the total mill rate will increase 16 cents from last year,” Demerath explained. “As I just mentioned, the difference in the mill rate from this year to last year is entirely attributable to taxing to pay for this year’s private school vouchers, which will be deducted from the district’s state aid.”
This year, he said, the district’s aid will be reduced by $774,707 for the state to pay for private school vouchers for district resident students.
“As a result, we are able to levy to make up for that aid loss,” Demerath said, showing a slide from the Department of Public Instruction’s School Finance Puzzle which discusses the impact of vouchers on school taxes. “I will just highlight DPI’s last statement here that states: ‘The bottom line is that voucher expansion is being funded indirectly through property taxes.’ This is why our levy and levy rate increase by the amount of private school vouchers claimed by Fort Atkinson residents.”
He pointed to a graph showing a history of voucher amounts since they began in Fort Atkinson in 2016-17, saying “You can see the exponential growth the last three years.”
The business director also discussed and provided some more background around the under-levy proposed in the debt service fund.
“As you may recall, the past couple of years the district has levied more than was required in the Debt Service Fund in an effort to manage the levy rate from year to year, and maintain some consistency for taxpayers,” Demerath said. “This also allowed the district to accumulate funds with the intention of prepaying future debt to both save interest costs and structure future debt so that the tax impact of future capital or operating referenda could be prudently managed.
“However, because of the unique circumstances surrounding operations this year due to COVID, and what was discussed earlier about enrollment and the tax levy impact this year, it is proposed to reduce the debt service levy this year to manage the tax impact of these unique circumstances,” he added. “Due to the balance accumulated to prepay debt, the district is able to reduce the debt levy and utilize some of that balance.”
He said this action would allow the district flexibility in the future to see what the next state biennial budget holds for school districts, and the true impact of the COVID pandemic on state and local finances.
“However, this does not come without some disadvantages,” Demerath said. “The main disadvantage at this point would be that the district would be prepaying less debt than was originally planned, therefore affecting future capital and operational referenda and the tax impact of those referenda.”
However, he said, it also is possible to plan over the next year or more to accumulate enough funds in the operational fund and/or utilize the operational fund balance to ultimately carry out the planned prepayments.
“The main consideration here is that this action would buy the district time to see what unfolds throughout this unique year, as well as the November elections and the next state biennial budget to be considered in the spring of 2021,” Demerath said. “At that point, the district would have the flexibility to move forward in the most prudent manner possible given the circumstances and environment at that time.”
The district, he said, has the option to levy the full amount available, as well as to under-levy in the operational fund. He said there are several reasons why the under-levy is being considered in Fund 39, the debt service fund:
1) Prior to COVID during referendum planning the message was that taxes would remain stable. Even though things got turned upside down during the pandemic, the district still is able to keep that promise by under-levying in Fund 39.
2) District officials understand that some local taxpayers could be facing some tough personal financial situations due to the pandemic, so managing the tax levy by under-levying at least manages the impact this year.
3) There still is an increase in vouchers, which means a decrease in state aid for the district, and in order to make up for that lost state aid the district will still tax in the operational fund for them which is the only reason the levy rate is increasing.
4) This option affords some good flexibility in decision making as the future unfolds in the next year or so.
• The district still could prepay the debt it was planning to by using operational fund, or Fund 10 dollars.
1. This will allow the district to see what the next state biennial budget holds and the impact of COVID on that budget.
2. It buys time for the district to reduce expenses this year and beyond to make up for the under-levy in debt service and use operational dollars to pay off the debt that was planned to be paid off.
3. It continues to use the debt service levy to manage tax impacts and provide the district flexibility just as it has done for the past two years, and even a couple of times before that.
Other business
Meanwhile, in other action, the board:
• Accepted the retirement request from Jude Hartwick, fulltime Crossroads Alternative Education teacher, effective at the end of the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.
The board of education thanked Hartwick for his 21.5 years of service and dedication to the students and community of the School District of Fort Atkinson.
• Permitted eight Fort Atkinson High School students, during spring semester of 2020-21, to enroll in nine courses with 11 alternates at institutions of higher education under the Start College Now and Early College Credit Program.
Payment of tuition charges and granting of high school credits will be based upon successful completion of the courses, and upon credit and tuition recommendations for the courses in which the students enroll.
• Approved two early graduation requests.
• Set the annual stipend for Lisa Haas at $3,300 for her services as secretary to the board of education for the 2020-21 school year.
• Accepted, with thanks, the following donations from: Wrecktify Collision and Restoration for the Snap-on Wheel Alignment System, valued at $2,000, for the Fort Atkinson High School Technical Education Department; Green Bay Packaging-Wisconsin Packaging Division for red pens; Diane Krause for a $50 donation toward the COVID facemask project; employees of Ball Corporation for school supplies including items such as backpacks, notebooks, pencils and crayons; employees of Nasco for school supplies; community members for contributing to the school supply drive at Paddy Coughlin’s and Fort Tax Service.
