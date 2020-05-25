Budget recommendations for the 2020-21 fiscal year in the School District of Fort Atkinson were presented to board of education members Thursday night.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and related orders regarding social distancing, the board’s regular monthly meeting was conducted virtually.
Via a video presentation posted on the district’s website, Director of Business Services Jason Demerath said the district’s budgeting essentially is a year-round process. As the current year’s budget is finalized in the fall, he said, the administrative team already is beginning to meet to discuss the following year’s budget.
“That team meets monthly throughout the year to focus on budget planning and how best to leverage every dollar to do more for our students,” Demerath shared. “Once the current year’s budget is set in late October, the long-range financial projection is presented to the board of education in December.”
With that information as a backdrop, he said, the administrative team then typically presents compensation and other budget recommendations to the board at the April meeting. This year, because of COVID-19, he said, the team is a month late in presenting those recommendations.
Based on the board’s decisions, the first draft of the upcoming year’s budget is presented in June and a second draft in July, the director noted. The budget that is approved by the board of education in July then is brought before the local electorate at the annual meeting in August.
Lastly, he said, the annual cycle concludes with approval of a final budget and tax levy by the school board in late October.
The director then shared a summary of the financial projection that was used this past winter during planning for the district’s successful spring operational referendum.
“As you can see over the course of the three years of the newly approved referendum, we (district) end that time essentially breaking even,” Demerath said. “However, as we all know, things have now changed and the financial future of the district is, at best, uncertain.”
As decisions are made, he said, it will be important to keep in mind the possibilities of that uncertain future. Based on some recommendations from state public education organizations, administrators ran a few scenarios to examine those possibilities.
“Obviously a lot of variables are changing every day, but this might help establish a range of what the next three years might look like financially for the School District of Fort Atkinson,” Demerath said.
The district currently was scheduled to see a revenue limit and aid increase for 2020-21, he noted.
“Given the state’s funding issues during this pandemic, we have been advised to plan for no revenue limit increase or even a decrease for next year,” Demerath informed. “The first scenario would be no revenue limit increase for next year.
“As you can see, over the course of the same three years, instead of breaking even, we see a cumulative deficit of just over $1 million,” he added.
The second scenario, he said, factors in a $50 per-student revenue limit decrease as well as not receiving the increase in special education aid that currently is planned.
“You can see that our cumulative deficit increases to just over $2.25 million over the three years,” Demerath pointed out. “With these scenarios in mind, we can probably assume that what we will need to make up over the next three years—get back to breaking even—would range from about $1 million to about $2.5 million or more.”
Again, he noted, these projections are made on the extremely limited information administrators currently have and do not include any of the stimulus funds that might be flowing to the state or to Fort Atkinson.
With that information in mind, the administrative team spent the last couple of months reexamining what would be presented for the board’s consideration at its May meeting, Demerath said.
He began his presentation by sharing some of the savings the district is looking at as compared to its current financial projections.
“As staff resign or retire, we are factoring in replacements for those positions as we deem necessary,” Demerath said. “At the (Fort Atkinson) high school we will be reducing a fulltime German teacher to halftime. We have also realized some savings versus our projection with health and dental insurance coming in well under what our planned renewal increase is, or rate increase caps were.”
Also at the high school, he said, based on student course selections, some changes to staff are being made to shuffle them to meet students’ needs.
“One of those (changes) is moving .3 full-time equivalent from Physical Education to another role,” Demerath said. “Along with that shift, our activities supervisors at the high school will now be paid through the high school budget allocation as opposed to a district-level expense.”
Altogether, he said, these major items equate to just over $232,000 in savings, versus the projection, for next year’s budget.
On the other side of the ledger, the director said there are some expense increases to be considered.
“In April the board approved compensation increases for next year that amounted to total salary and wage increases of 3.26 percent,” Demerath said. “Our projection had factored in a 3 percent increase, so we are over our projection there by about $59,000.”
The board, he said, also has decided to move its documents and business into a program called BoardDocs which carries an annual subscription cost of $3,000.
“Obviously, in this remote setting, that will improve efficiency of operations,” Demerath indicated.
Lastly, as outlined by Principal Dan Halvorsen, based on student course requests for next year and increasing enrollment at the high school, he said the administrative team is recommending adding a fulltime Business Education teacher, and a fulltime high school and middle school Technology Education instructor.
“Also, we would be shifting personnel from high school Physical Education into the athletic and activity director role,” Demerath said. “While there is an increased salary cost as a result of that reassignment, it is mostly offset by that same individual’s physical education personal cost.”
The director said it is important to note that all of these personnel recommendations are being made exclusively for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“Given the uncertainty of how we will operate and the financial future of the district, the administrative team felt it prudent to recommend these this year to meet student needs, but to reevaluate them next year when we know more about what things will look like as a result of the current pandemic,” Demerath said. “Overall, this would increase the budget, as compared to the projection, by just under $266,000.”
If both sides of the ledger are aligned, he said, the district has $232,271 in savings versus the projection and $265,872 in additions versus the projection.
“This results in an increase of $33,601 versus the financial projection,” Demerath pointed out. “If we then factor in retirements, resignations and the replacements, we have the potential for an increase of $110,927 for the coming year’s budget.”
However, as the administrative team worked through these recommendations, he said, there were some other items that will continue to be considered moving forward.
“As a result of a resignation and a retirement, we (district) currently have two positions at the elementary level that are vacant,” Demerath pointed out. “These positions will be posted and hired as limited-term one-year positions for the upcoming school year.”
There also are other certified staff vacancies, all of which will be evaluated for attrition or possible one-year contracts as well, he said.
“In addition, any support staff openings going forward will be strongly evaluated for attrition,” Demerath stated. “While this may require shifting of personnel between buildings and/or programs, it will be necessary to meet what will likely be more difficult financial times than we had planned prior to the referendum.”
Lastly, he said, the administrative team will continue to meet at least monthly to discuss the financial impact of COVID-19 and determine solutions to mitigate possible reduction in revenue in the coming years.
“As a result, there may be recommendations presented to the board throughout the year for consideration as we learn more over time,” Demerath said. “We believe these actions at this point begin to take us down a path of prudently managing future budgets that will likely be more difficult than originally planned.
“Our focus will be on leveraging every available dollar to benefit our students, and making strategic decisions about where to make up shortfalls as they arise,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, the board approved compensation for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Specifically, board members approved the administrative recommendation for Emergency Closure Work and Pay Continuation that all regularly scheduled full-time and part-time salaried and hourly employees continue to be paid their regular rate of pay for all hours worked and meet the work expectations, virtual and/or on-site, as directed by the administration.
Employees will be provided by the administration and/or their immediate supervisor enough work to fill their regularly scheduled work hours. This recommendation is intended to begin on June 10 — expiration of the current resolution — and continue through June 30 or the date regular operations resume, whichever comes first.
Moreover, those employees unable to work virtually or on-site given illness may elect to use accumulated paid time off. Those who choose not to work virtually or on-site for other reasons will not be paid unless prior approval for use of vacation and/or personal days have been granted. This action will not supersede any employee rights as stipulated through state and federal laws and/or protections.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the addition of a fulltime high school Business Education teacher, due to enrollment, for one year, beginning with the 2020-21 fiscal year, at an estimated cost of $85,788.
• Approved the addition of a fulltime middle and high school Technology Education teacher, due to enrollment, for one year, beginning with the 2020-21 fiscal year, estimated at $85,788.
• Approved a one-time extension for eligible certified staff to declare their intent to retire at the end of the 2019-20 school year to June 30, 2020.
This recommendation will allow all eligible certified staff who declare their intent to retire by June 30 to receive any and all benefits available to them under Section 17: Post-Employment Benefits of the School District of Fort Atkinson’s certified staff employee handbook.
• Appointed Leah McKelvey as a fulltime high school Family and Consumer Education teacher.
• Approved a recommended community feeding model.
District Administrator Rob Abbott said the district last week was “feeding 1,400 kids daily, two meals, so almost 3,000 meals a day, which is, when you look at other districts’ efforts, we are feeling pretty good about that.”
• Approved making a premium lunch meal option available for students at the middle and high schools at a cost of $3.75 per meal, effective with the 2020-21 school year.
The premium meal option essentially is an additional offering available to students that would not affect those on free and reduced lunches, Abbott said, indicating those students would have access to that premium meal as well.
• Approved adjusting the 2019-20 General Fund expenditure budget to cover the cost of maintenance and operation expenses by increasing Business Services by $70,000, and also reducing by the same amount the 2020-21 budget as the board of education views this as an advance of budgetary funds to cover necessary costs in the current fiscal year.
• Accepted an anonymous donation, valued at $4,000, to the high school debate team to purchase laptops, chargers and a storage unit.
• Accepted a donation of clothing and supplies for students in need from the First Congregational United Church of Christ.
