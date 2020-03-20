An update on the upcoming operational referendum in the School District of Fort Atkinson — in the wake of recent coronavirus restrictions and school closings — was provided to board of education members Thursday night.
The board met for a half-hour in the Luther Administration Center board room for its regular monthly meeting.
On the April 7 ballot, electors in the district will be asked whether to authorize the school board to exceed the state-imposed revenue limit under Wisconsin Statutes beginning with the 2020-21 school year by amounts not to exceed $2.25 million each year (on a recurring basis) and $3 million each year (on a non-recurring basis for three years) for the purpose of paying district operating costs “in support of delivering the quality opportunities and services each student needs to achieve his or her academic and personal potential.”
The closing of the school district indefinitely, due to the coronavirus, has forced school officials to reassess normal operations.
“Well, to say things have changed is an understatement — I’ve been following this (COVID-19 situation) as closely as I can,” District Administrator Rob Abbott told the board. “Regarding the election date, I’m hoping the election date remains.
“I feel, for our sake, we have people (electorate) the best informed they’re going to be with the circumstances that we had in play as we came into the referendum, which are going to remain the same regardless of post-corona(virus),” he added.
Consequently, as a result of COVID-19 and the school closings, the superintendent said, the district has changed its operations considerably.
“We’ve obviously canceled all of our events,” Abbott said. “We’re pivoting into a get-an-absentee ballot effort, so all of our communications have been updated.”
Also, he noted, the district is having a very successful meal program as part of its Feeding One Fort effort.
“We’ve updated our business cards today (Thursday) with a mailing label that says ‘Vote absentee’ — here’s the website,” Abbott reported. “Those are all going into our lunch bags (Friday) and we’ll hit them again on Monday. So, that’s our push. I’ll do a video on this as well.
“We (district officials) are convinced, and have been in the past, (that) when voters turn out (at the polls), things tend to be favorable,” he added. “So, that’s our effort: to continue trying to get people informed so that they can make the best decision (on the referendum) they can for themselves.”
Interestingly, the superintendent said, both the City of Fort Atkinson and Town of Koshkonong have run out of absentee ballot envelopes, but they will be having more available next week.
“But that’s really where we’ve shifted our attention (to vote by absentee ballot),” Abbott stated. “We’ve been really careful to not talk referendum in the midst of all of this (coronavirus threat).”
He said that on Wednesday night, the district made its first scheduled “gentle” Facebook push promoting the referendum.
“So, we’ll continue to be very cognizant of not trying to isolate anyone, but also as this new normalcy sets in over the next couple of weeks (to) try and keep it (referendum) on people’s minds as well,” Abbott concluded. “So, in a nutshell, we’re trying to be mindful and respectful, but we’re also trying to optimize voter turnout because our (district’s) needs will not have changed. If anything, they will be greater based on the state that we’re in right now.”
Meanwhile, in other action, the board:
• Accepted the retirement requests from Jeff Agnew, full-time agricultural teacher at Fort Atkinson High School; Leslie Ott, full-time math interventionist at Barrie and Purdy Elementary schools; Bobbie Rawinski, full-time fourth-grade teacher at Barrie Elementary School; and Roger Rumppe, full-time chemistry teacher at Fort Atkinson High School, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
The board of education thanked Agnew for his 33 years, Ott for her 19 years, Rawinski for her 36 1/2 years, and Rumppe for his 32 years of service and dedication to the students and community of the district.
• Approved issuing a “preliminary notice of nonrenewal” to the following teachers: Brittany Engstrom, full-time special education cross-categorical teacher at Rockwell Elementary School; Susan Goudreau, full-time Family and Consumer Education at Fort Atkinson High School; and Jamie Leurquin, full-time special education cross-categorical teacher at Fort Atkinson Middle School.
• Approved the following gifts to the school district: Lumber, from Bob Cloute, to the Fort Atkinson High School Technical Education Department valued at $3,500; $150 donation from Demco to the high school; and supplies for high school students from Jodi Badura/Team Luke in the amount of $200.
• Approved the Start College Now/Early College Credit Program requests; 2020 summer school course offerings; BASE (Badgerland After-School Education) childcare agreement; and Local Government Investment Pool authorization.
