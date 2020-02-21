An update on the April operational referendum in the School District of Fort Atkinson, along with the corresponding community-wide communications strategy — involving social media, printed flyers, and face-to-face interactions — was presented to the board of education Thursday night.
During their regular monthly meeting, District Administrator Rob Abbott updated board members on the upcoming referendum as well as the informational campaign over the next several weeks to “help our electors have the best information as they approach the election on April 7.”
Recently, he said, the board approved the question that will appear on the election ballot, which reads: “Shall the school board of the School District of Fort Atkinson be authorized to exceed the revenue limit under the Wisconsin Statutes beginning with the 2020-21 school year by amounts not to exceed $2.25 million each year (on a recurring basis) and $3 million each year (on a non-recurring basis for a period of three years) for the purpose of paying district operating costs in support of delivering the quality opportunities and services each student needs to achieve his or her academic and personal potential as provided in the foregoing resolution?”
“Based on information that we took from the community surveys as well as the (community) focus groups, as well as other communication and interactions with our community, we feel that that (referendum) question does a number of different things quite well,” Abbott indicated.
He said it provides secured current funding as well as a responsible length given the fiscal forecast.
“The school district has an incredible reputation of accurately financially forecasting and being able to meet its obligations,” Abbott said. “And this question will allow us to continue in that tradition.”
Additionally, he said, it allows the district to continue offering strong programming and services.
“And I think we have an incredible set of evidence of how our district has continued to grow and evolve while living within our means as well,” Abbott stated.
Also, the referendum would create and maintain a stable system of taxes for district taxpayers, he pointed out.
By way of communicating the need for a referendum, the superintendent said district officials in March will start in earnest conveying information to the public in advance of the April 7 election.
“We’re looking at what I would say is a multi-level communication strategy,” Abbott informed. “We have a website that is ready to launch — we will be pushing that out next week. That should be a very helpful resource, frankly, for us as well as for the community as we work through the next several weeks.
“We have a very strong social media campaign,” he added. “Clearly, even in the last three years since 2016 (when the current operational referendum was passed) the social media element will be much more robust and much more engaging than it has been in the past — just because that is the primary means of communication for so many people, particularly some of our younger families as well.”
Moreover, he said, the district will be distributing several items of print media such as fliers and business cards featuring key communication points, and making materials available to the public — not just electronically but physically as well in places that people frequent.
“And then, also, face-to-face conversations,” Abbott indicated. “There’s nothing like getting in front of some groups of people or being in places where people can ask questions of you (board) and of us (administrators), and other constituents as well. And then we’re always happy to do the radio whenever we have a chance as well.”
The district, he said, also will be conducting three community conversation sessions on: Thursday, March 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Dwight Foster Public Library; Friday, March 20, from noon to 1:30 p.m., at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center; and Saturday, April 4, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Beauty and the Bean.
“Instead of formal presentations we’re working (at) having hopefully you (board members), administrators, teachers and others available to be able to help people navigate those materials and answer any questions that they have,” Abbott said. “So we’ll have stacks of these (business cards) for all of you to carry with you within the next week or so.”
Other components of the communication plan, the superintendent said, will involve messaging in the Daily Union, mailing postcards to all district constituents, and newspaper inserts in the Daily Union and Daily Extra.
Materials about the operational referendum, he said, will be available to the public at public and school events.
“We’re not going to do information sessions before concerts and that type of thing, but we’ll be there — we’ll have information ready and people (will be) able to ask questions as they have been. And again, face-to-face conversations will continue to happen” with local groups and organizations.
Lastly, he said, the board could consider forming a citizens committee, related to the referendum, comprised of citizens interesting in helping inform the public about the need for the referendum.
“That is something that as a board you will be able to consider supporting or encouraging with people that show interest as we start launching this (referendum informational) campaign as well,” Abbott concluded.
Meanwhile on Thursday, the board:
• Accepted the retirement requests from Heidi Kosak, Purdy Elementary School fulltime vocal music teacher; Diane Lonsdale, middle and high school fulltime psychologist; and Brenda Thayer, fulltime middle school social studies teacher, effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
The board of education thanked Kosak for her 13 years, Lonsdale for her four years, and Thayer for her 32 years of service and dedication to the students and community of the School District of Fort Atkinson.
• Approved Early College Credit Program requests; a driver education service agreement; school nursing services contract; a childcare agreement; Wisconsin OPEB Trust annual review and report; and the following gifts to the school district — Monetary donation from Mobil Gas Station to the Fort Atkinson High School Science Department in the amount of $500, and a monetary donation from Fort Wisconservation Club to the Archery Club for $750.
