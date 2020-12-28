After driving a school bus for more than 50 years in the School District of Fort Atkinson, Art Olsen said he will miss the children he transported to and from school each day the most.
“I’ll miss the kids,” said Olsen, whose last day as a bus driver was last Tuesday. “You get a smile from them when they get on and off the bus.”
Over the years, he has seen generations of kids whom he has safety shuttled from home to school and back.
Records at the Double 3 Transportation Co. in Fort Atkinson show Olsen began working at the company in the summer of 1969 which, bus company owner Tracy Heth said, was before her family owned it. The Heths took ownership in 1980.
Before that, the company was owned by Homer “Zeke” Mertsching, who operated the Fort Bus Company, and he would have been the owner when Olsen began driving.
A native of Fort Atkinson, Olsen said that when he was a child he didn’t ride a school bus. His family lived just outside of town, on Whitewater Avenue, so he and his two younger sisters walked to school each day. They attended the Hoard School, which, Olsen said, no longer exists.
Olsen graduated from high school in 1959, and then entered the U.S. Navy for four years.
Childhood neighbors, he and his wife, Lois, began writing letters to one another while Olsen was away, and they married shortly after his return in 1964. Today, the couple has four grown children.
Upon his return from the service, Olsen said he held numerous jobs.
“I worked at a grocery store, Marachowsky’s, and then I went to work for Jones (Dairy Farm),” Olsen recalled. “They went on strike for a union and I left there because I couldn’t go without pay. I had kids on the way.
“I went to Clean Towel, and United Parcel and I worked in Watertown,” he added. “I worked at DeWitt Foods for 30-plus years. It was while I was working there that I started driving a school bus, and then it was just in the mornings.”
While working at DeWitt’s, Olsen said he served, at one time or another, as the department manager for every department but the meat department. His mornings started at 8 a.m., and it occurred to him that he could make a little extra money driving a school bus and still have his summers off.
“I like to drive,” he said, adding that when it came to kids, “I get along real good with most of them.”
As a bus driver, his mornings started around 6 when he would arrive at the bus company, and then would begin his route shortly afterward.
Olsen remembers he was 28 or 29 when he began driving the bus. Over the years, his kids grew up and attended schools in the Fort Atkinson school district, but, he said, “I never got to pick up my own kids.”
However, he did drive “pretty near every route at one time or another,” he said, adding he believed the district had eight routes in all.
On his days off from DeWitt’s, Olsen would drive more shifts, often substituting for other drivers. He drove on weekends, too, he said, for sporting and other special events.
It was circa 1990, he remembered, when he decided to make a career change, leaving DeWitt’s to work for a charter bus company operating out of the school bus company’s location.
“It was called Double 3 Charters, but it was operated by a different couple,” Olsen said, noting that he drove the charter buses for about two or three years and then the company went out of business.
When the company folded, he was left without a job, he said, but the school bus company offered him work in its garage.
When he worked in the garage, Olsen said he spent his time changing oil and doing grease jobs, or changing brake pads and checking brake lines. He also replaced things like heater fans beneath the seats.
“I enjoyed it,” he said. “I was kind of a green horn when I first started.”
Olsen worked there for 10 years, and while working on school buses, found himself once again driving as a substitute.
During those years, he said, Lois worked with the school district’s hot lunch program. When she turned 65, she retired. Olsen was 68 at the time.
“I retired from the garage and then began driving the school bus route every day,” Olsen said, adding that he made the change so he could have summers off, and he and Lois could travel.
Looking back at his years of driving the bus, he observed: “Kids changed over time. They got a little more rambunctious. Back then, when I started, they had more family intervention and they had more respect. I think they listened more back then.”
When he started driving, Olsen said there were no cameras on the bus. That came later, although he could not remember exactly when.
A challenge when driving a bus, he said, is often other drivers themselves. Over the years, he noted, new safety features were added to the buses such as extra padding to iron frames that previously were exposed.
Driver’s tests and physical exams are given to bus drivers annually or every other year, he said.
Over the years, the bus company itself grew.
“When I started, we operated out of a little building that was not much bigger than a person’s living room,” Olsen said, noting it was located across the road from where Jansen’s Banquet Hall now is. “The bus company was there for several years before I started there, and it was there for three or four years while I was there. It moved to a new building where Griffin Ford has its used car lot office and we were there for several years. Then they built a new office and garage behind it (Ford) where we are now.”
On his last day as a bus driver, Olsen said he didn’t drive a bus because his only passenger wasn’t there that day. Today, COVID-19 has changed things considerably.
At first, drivers and passengers were following social distancing rules, he said. Only family members could sit together, the kids and drivers wore facemasks, and there was hand sanitizer on the bus.
“After a while, a lot of kids stayed home and did virtual,” Olsen said. “When the district went to virtual, they stopped running buses,” he said, adding that toward the end of his tenure, he still was picking up a few students who were having trouble with WiFi at home.
Typically, he said, he might have anywhere from 15 to 50 kids on the bus, depending on the route. He said he drove both city and country routes, although over the years he thinks he drove more country routes.
When driving country routes in snow, he said, “you hoped for the best. It wasn’t too bad. If you had a fairly decent load of kids on the bus, you made it through good, but when they (buses) were empty, they are not too good in snow.”
Despite his retirement, Olsen still likes to get behind the wheel. And while he no longer will be driving a school bus, he said his retirement plans include traveling with his wife, Lois, so driving still will occupy his time.
“We pull a fifth-wheel camper,” Olsen noted.
The couple already has been to 50 states, including Alaska, and Canada. Future travel plans remain unclear.
“Maybe we will revisit a few places,” Olsen said. “We like to play it by ear.”
Offering his advice to children riding the bus, he said: “Just listen to your bus driver and do as he or she says.”
He then offered advice for anyone interested in becoming a bus driver.
“You’ve got to like kids,” Olsen concluded. “If you try it, you’ll like it. I had a fun time most of the time. There were trying times, but if I didn’t enjoy it, I wouldn’t have stayed for 50 and a half years.”
