The Fort Atkinson High School Twitter account was deactivated after being inundated with angry comments about racially insensitive material that a student shared on the social medium TikTok last Friday.
The incident started when the Fort Atkinson student took part in a series of shared videos asking black people to help teach the student how to pick cotton, a reference to slave labor in the United States before emancipation. The teen was among several users on TikTok to post the messages.
When confronted by several accounts about the racist messaging, the student defended the post by pointing out that the post wasn’t unique, stating, “y’all soft, I want u to do this on every other person that did this same thing.” He also reportedly said that he has black friends.
One of the accounts to reshare the post from TikTok to Twitter — and notify the School District of Fort Atkinson and local media — was @_jnai, who is a sophomore at the University of Connecticut. J’Nai is the user’s first name and asked for a last name to be omitted from publication for privacy.
J’Nai said there were many posts on TikTok that included overt racism.
“I simply felt compelled to shed light to this ongoing issue on such a prominent media platform like TikTok,” J’Nai said. “This post from a student all the way in Fort Atkinson impacts me because what we choose to put on the internet, regardless of age, can affect others as well as ourselves. The blatancy in racial insensitivity has become more escalated in my age group as of lately. Slavery is a painful part of my history: For the horrific circumstances my ancestors endured to be depicted and brushed off as a mere ‘joke’ got to me.
“There’s no justification for how demeaning it and so many other videos that have surfaced were. I hope the social repercussions many face today for these sorts of things can educate them on human decency.”
This is not the first time area students have displayed racially insensitive behavior.
In 2015, Fort Atkinson High School had to confront the presence of Confederate flags being flown from the back of vehicles in the parking lot in front of the school. At the time, then-District Administrator Jeff Zaspel said, “We met with them and talked about why we felt the flags were disruptive.”
In 2019, one vehicle in the parking lot at Fort Atkinson High School had a small Confederate flag hanging around the rear-view mirror.
Of course, instances of Confederate flags being displayed are not limited to Fort Atkinson. A student in Jefferson brought a Confederate flag to a football game as part of a USA theme in September 2017 — one month after the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally. Then-athletic director Dan Wilharm had staff address the student and prohibited the student from further displaying the flag.
The post last Friday first caught the eye of Fort Atkinson faculty when a tweet was shared directly to the Fort Atkinson wrestling Twitter account. A Twitter user tagged Fort Atkinson wrestling because the student allegedly was a wrestler. The name of the student, whom the Daily Union is not identifying because he is a minor, never appeared in the results for any varsity wrestling meets nor in any of the published junior varsity wrestling events.
The wrestling Twitter account (@FortWrestling) was confronted by a surge of posts and replied with, “Thank you for bringing this to my attention. Please know that this video in no way reflects the values or principles that we as a wrestling program or high school value or instill. We are looking into this matter further.”
The account is managed and operated by Fort Atkinson wrestling coach Ryan Gerber, who is a social studies teacher at Fort Atkinson Middle School teaching U.S. history prior to World War I.
Other social media accounts also were inundated with messages calling for discipline of the student. At least one tweet about the situation included a link to the district’s Google form for people to anonymously submit complaints about bullying. Another tweet included links to the student’s grandparents’ Facebook pages encouraging people to confront the racist messaging by any means possible.
School administrators responded with the following: “Thank you for sharing this with us. Please know that this content does not, in any way, represent our district, our high school, or our system of beliefs in Fort Atkinson. The district has confirmed that the video was not taken on or with school property, nor was it in relation to a school-sponsored event or activity. The family of the student was contacted Friday (4/17) evening, just a few minutes after the district became aware of the online video. The video was promptly removed. The situation was handled quickly and in accordance with school district protocol.”
It continued: “Please know that the School District of Fort Atkinson is a hate-free environment where all people, regardless of race, color, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or ancestry, are respected and celebrated.”
School District of Fort Atkinson District Administrator Rob Abbott said the district could not directly speak to the incident, but defended the use of social media by its staff.
“As a school district, we have a legal and ethical responsibility to protect student confidentiality,” Abbott said in a news release Wednesday. “To that end, we decided to temporarily disable our high school Twitter account. We made this decision out of an abundance of caution, as the account had been the target of some threatening comments made by other users in response to the incident. The account will go live again once we believe it is appropriate to do so.”
