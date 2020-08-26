Fort Atkinson High School art teacher Angie Szabo is the recipient of the 2020 Wildermuth Award for Excellence in Education.
In addition, Zach Neiger, district technology specialist, has received the Outstanding Support Staff of Award for 2019-20.
The recognitions were announced during the School District of Fort Atkinson’s fall convocation, which took place virtually Tuesday morning.
Fort Atkinson Middle School principal Mike Wolf noted that the Wildermuth Award, which is funded by the board of education, Fort Atkinson Education Association and Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, is given in memory of Ron Wildermuth, a longtime teacher and director of instruction in the School District of Fort Atkinson who died in a motorcycle crash at the beginning of the 1986-87 school year.
“Mr. Wildermuth’s family, especially his wife, Judy, selected our annual convocation as the most appropriate time to present this award, considering Ron’s strong involvement in the hiring of new teachers and in planning this event,” Wolf said.
Educators are nominated for the award by colleagues, administrators, community members, parents and students.
“The recipient of the award may be a teacher, media specialist, guidance counselor, school social worker, school psychologist, or another certified staff member,” Wolf said.
Szabo has taught high school art in Fort Atkinson since 2011.
“Angie Szabo has been a role-model educator at Fort Atkinson High School for nine years,” her award nominators wrote. “Mrs. Szabo has led a team of art educators in the School District of Fort Atkinson to offer many new and exciting artistic courses and opportunities for all students at all grade levels.
“The ways in which the visual arts have flourished in the school district under her watch aligns perfectly with the district’s mission to provide the quality opportunities and services each student needs to achieve his or her personal and academic potential,” they added.
Wolf said that Szabo was presented an engraved plaque and a check for $1,000.
“The Fort Atkinson Foundation has contributed $500 and the Board of Education and the Fort Atkinson Education Association have each contributed $250 toward this award,” he said.
Offering their congratulations to Szabo virtually were three colleagues.
High school art teacher Frank Clark said he has worked with Szabo for the past two years.
“The things that have stood out to me about Angie have been her real concern, her sincere concern, for our students’ well-being, their mental health and their artistic abilities,” Clark said. “I think that her concern over the students’ individuality, their person, more than anything, really stands out to me.
“It is something that I truly admire,” he added. “It has been a great opportunity for me to work with Angie over the past couple of years, and even more so, the best opportunity for our students.”
Catherine Wilson, high school English Language Learners teacher, called Szabo “an amazing teacher who is also very dedicated to her subject, making sure that students feel like they have a community at school and school is not just a place they have to come to every day, but a place they want to be and are feeling they’re a part of it.”
Echoing that sentiment was high school principal Dan Halvorsen.
“Although it may seem like a small, tiny, little word, what it represents is so much, much more,” he said of "art." "The arts are at the foundation of our existence. No matter the format, no matter the media, art provides purpose, provides meaning and joy, and adds so much more to our lives …”
The same can be said of those who work to provide the inspiration for its creation, the principal pointed out.
“Angie is, of course, an artist, an art teacher, an art lover, an art mentor, and I could keep going with a multitude of other connective adjectives to describe her connection to that field,” Halvorsen said. “Having said that, Angie is also a leader, a colleague, a mentor, a mentee, an advocate, a kind ear, a concerned voice, a kind soul and a person who is truly deserving of any accolades that come to her.”
He noted that Szabo’s methodology, class structure and teaching are student-centered and guiding, and models best practices each and every minute that she is with her students.
Their future, not just in the art world, but their preparation for life as a whole, is solidified by having Szabo as their teacher, the principal added.
“They grow as artists, as appreciators of art, but also as future citizens and lifelong learners …,” Halvorsen said.
The other Wildermuth award nominees included: Linda Deets, special education teacher at Fort Atkinson Middle School; Toni Isaacson, speech pathologist at Rockwell Elementary School; Cynthia Smith, science teacher at Fort Atkinson Middle School; Kris England, second-grade teacher at Barrie Elementary School; Mandy Tamblyn, fifth-grade teacher at Luther Elementary School; and Caitlin Stack, special education teacher at Fort Atkinson Middle School.
Also during the virtual convocation, Lisa Hollenberger, director of special education and pupil services, announced that Zach Neiger, districtwide technology specialist, is the recipient of the Outstanding Support Staff Award for 2019-20.
“This is bound to be a school year like no other, and I can’t wait to get started,” she said. “It is my privilege and honor to recognize this year’s nominees for the Outstanding Support Staff Award and present it to one very deserving recipient.”
Hollenberger said that when she thinks back to the presentation of this award at the convocation last year, it literally seems like a lifetime — or two — ago.
“However, when I reflect on how rapidly our lives switched course, it never ceases to amaze me how every single member of our district adjusted to those changes and worked on making the most of this opportunity,” she said.
For instance, people who started the year monitoring lunchrooms and playgrounds finished the year riding buses to deliver lunches, she noted. Those who were working side by side with students at the beginning of the year were providing support on video calls and Zoom classes by the end. And people who started the year collecting attendance and recording absences ended the year handing out boxes and collecting Chromebooks.
“The list could go on and on, but I think you get the idea. These are the actions of people who are the true MVPs of our One Team,” Hollenberger said.
She said Neiger “is described as being ‘all in,’ and the various nomination letters referenced the expertise that this individual exhibits in every part of their job. Embracing each challenge they face — making it a learning experience for everyone involved.”
She continued: “This individual has a true passion for their job and never seems even the least bit overwhelmed. The confidence that this year's recipient exudes in their position automatically transfers to those with whom they interact. They have a knack for immediately putting others at ease and making no question seem impossible or unanswerable.”
Hollenberger noted that Neiger played a major role in the success of 1Fort@Home, dedicating countless hours to make sure everyone could access learning from their home computers as the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of school buildings.
“Described as wonderful, professional, patient, compassionate, understanding, patient, helpful, polite, patient and absolutely amazing, the 2019-20 Outstanding Support Staff Award goes to Zach Neiger,” she said. “Congratulations, Zach!”
In addition to Neiger, the nominees for the award included: Laura Waugh, special education aide at the middle school; Kellie Todd, kindergarten aide at Rockwell Elementary School; Tonya Schultz, special education aide at the middle school; Cindy Benson Schnell, learning aide at Rockwell; Amy Schmidt, special education aide at Purdy Elementary School; Richelle Rottmann, special education aide at Barrie Elementary School; Deb Reichert, special education aide at the middle school; Angela Licari, special education aide at the middle school; Teona Leetzow, special education aide at Barrie; Lisa Kutz, cook at the high school; Kim Merr, paraprofessional at Luther Elementary School; Sabra Jacobsen, student learning aide at Luther; Mari Jones, custodian at the high school; Lisa Haas, administrative assistant to the district administrator; Kris Hofer, teacher aide at Purdy; Ruth Gavin, teacher aide at Purdy; Katy Frey, teacher aide at Purdy; Cynthia Ficenec, Gifted and Talented Education student learning aide at the middle school; Lacy Edwards, library aide at the middle school; Jocelyn Dawson, special education aide at the middle school; Dawn Church, special education aide at the middle school; Katie Bright, special education aide at the middle school; Samantha Brandenburg, special education aide at the middle school; Peggy Boshart, districtwide Gifted and Talented Education teacher aide; and Liz Benzschawel, special education aide at Rockwell.
To view the virtual convocation, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPUFfz9C9Hs&feature=youtu.be.
