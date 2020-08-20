Based on modified metrics received from the Jefferson County Health Department on Thursday, the School District of Fort Atkinson has reversed course and now will return to both the in-person and virtual learning formats for families at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
The district will be starting school on Thursday, Sept. 3, giving parents the choice of either an in-person, classroom format or a remote/virtual learning format. Previously, the start date was Sept. 1.
After much discussion, board members voted unanimously Thursday night to reaffirm their support for the dual-learning format they previously had approved. Those two learning formats are:
• Full-time in-person learning involving attendance five days per week in regularly assigned schools with required safety precautions, including required face coverings when social distancing is not possible. Co-curricular activities, including sports, can resume with safety precautions in place.
• Full-time virtual/remote learning, available for all students, involving full-time virtual/remote instruction five days per week mirroring the in-person learning occurring in the schools.
The board of education voted Thursday that, given the last-minute change in Jefferson County guidance, classes will start in Fort Atkinson on Sept. 3, instead of Sept. 1, to allow for additional professional learning and preparation for the first day of school.
“We have lost valuable planning time to begin effectively with students on Sept. 1, to be up and running with our in-person and mirrored learning platforms,” District Administrator Rob Abbott stated. “Our work since last week has been focused on creating and preparing to launch a successful full virtual learning format. These additional two days will assist us in having a successful first day with students on Sept. 3.”
This past Tuesday, the district had decided to start the fall semester Sept. 1 with all-virtual classes due to an increased 14-day average rate of positive coronavirus cases in Jefferson County.
According to the superintendent, school districts and other public entities have been told by the federal and state governments to work with their local county health departments for guidance as to decision-making regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and accepted that guidance.
“While very unpopular, this board of education acted on the guidance from the Jefferson County Health Department metrics and moved to a virtual-only school opening on Sept. 1, given the metrics we have been provided,” Abbott told the board.
However, he said, he learned at 10 Thursday morning that the Jefferson County Health Department was modifying its guidance for schools to reflect the Harvard Model for COVID-19. He said the district has been continuing to wait and wait to receive guidance from the state Department of Health Services.
The key metric to be used has been changed to the Daily Case Incidence, measured as a seven-day rolling average period. The Jefferson County incidence is adjusted and reported as a rate per 100,000 individuals to align with the guidelines provided by Harvare Global Health Institute.
Previously, the district was using a 14-day case positivity rolling average recommended by the county epidemiologist.
“That guidance was received yesterday (Wednesday) and provided no metrics for counties or others to use,” Abbott said. “Within the guidance the DHS published yesterday was the encouragement of the Harvard Statistical Model to be used by county governments and others. Integrating that newly suggested model is exactly the task that our county health department undertook less than 24 hours later, which brings us to today’s update.”
The school board, he said, had accepted and put into action the guidance the district has been provided by experts from the agency school officials repeatedly have been told to work with.
“When I recorded my call on Tuesday to share with families (that) we would begin the year in a virtual-only learning environment, it was quite simply the most surreal moment of my 27 years in education,” Abbott stated. “The board’s use of the Jefferson County decision-making metrics perhaps made the statistical decision-making process clearer — but they did not account for the absolute angst that was behind the communications that were shared with families on Tuesday.
“We have had significant divisiveness in our community for weeks,’” he added. “This week it became the inverse of what we had experienced thus far, only with the other portion of our community no longer able to access in-person learning based on the state of the pandemic in Jefferson County.”
The superintendent said the district’s intent always has been to reopen in-person on Sept. 1 for those families who wanted to access an in-person leaning format.
“When data in the county started to trend in an unfavorable direction late last week, we started the process of creating a full-virtual school model — this is work that we did not see as an imminent need until that point,” Abbott indicated. “As such our complete focus has been on in-person preparations and our remote/mirrored learning formats. We would have full-virtual ready in time, but it is not a plan we had sitting on an electronic wall somewhere.”
District officials, he said, always desperately wanted students to be back in the classrooms.
“Now, given the Jefferson County Department of Health’s updated guidance, the board has options other than a full virtual program to begin school,” Abbott said.
