All regular full-time and part-time salaried, hourly and extracurricular employees in the School District of Fort Atkinson will continue to be compensated at their regular pay for the remainder of the current school year.
That action was taken Thursday by board of education members, meeting remotely from their homes, upon administrative recommendation for emergency closure work and pay continuation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public was encouraged to access the meeting virtually from the district’s website, but if unable the district provided viewing opportunities in the Luther Elementary School boardroom with appropriate social-distancing guidelines in place.
To receive their pay, employees must be available to work and meet the work expectations, virtually or onsite, as directed by administration. Employees will be compensated through June 9 or the date of return, whichever comes first.
“This (measure) preserves what our (district) practice has been since we were required to go out of session by the governor a few weeks ago,” District Administrator Rob Abbott informed the board. “Essentially, this says a couple of different things. One is that the board is approving to continue regular payment for all hourly, all contracted, all certified and noncertified, as well as extracurricular, employees through June 9.
“It also notes that should the closure move beyond June 9, the board will reconvene this discussion at their May 21 board meeting to discuss what further action they might take subsequent to closure of the school year on June 9,” he added. “It also notes that employees may be directed by administration or their supervisor to do some virtual activities or on-site activities (during the closure).”
The employees may elect, if they are ill and unable to work virtually or onsite, to use their accumulated paid sick leave, Abbott said.
Those who are assigned duties and choose not to work virtually or onsite for other reasons will not be paid unless prior approval for use of vacation and/or personal days has been granted, he noted.
“This action will not supersede any of the employee rights that are stipulated through the state and federal laws and protections,” Abbott stated.
An example of a duty employees could be assigned outside of a typical classroom job description, he said, would involve helping the district feed more than 1,500 children breakfast and lunch each day, with those meals being delivered to homes by Double Three Transportation buses.
“And the human power required to facilitate that type of process is significant,” Abbott said. “So, some of our hourly employees we will be reassigning on a rotating basis, potentially, to support the Feeding 1Fort program.”
The superintendent said board members should take a great amount of pride in the dedication and quality of work that district employees are putting forth under very unusual circumstances.
“The amount of creativity and commitment that people are showing in these most unusual and personally trying times,as well is really exciting to watch as a school leader,” Abbott stated. “It is not lost on people that the board’s choice was to keep (the district) fully employed and paid.
“(That) has a lasting impact, not just in the short term, but certainly on the respect and the integrity of our organization moving forward,” he added. “We will return to a greater sense of normalcy at some point in the future. I’m certainly hoping for some summer school; if not, obviously in the fall as well.”
Also Thursday, the board approved requesting a waiver from the state Department of Public Instruction to waive the required minimum number of instructional hours for students for the 2019-20 school year only, due to the coronavirus public health emergency that has forced education to be conducted online.
No public comments were received beforehand during a public hearing on the matter.
“This (waiver) essentially gives us the flexibility — especially now that we’ve found that we will not be returning (to classrooms) certainly prior to next fall — to do our remote-learning platform,” Abbott explained.
In specifying their reasons for requesting the waiver, school officials cited Governor Tony Evers’ March 24 public health emergency order requiring all individuals in Wisconsin to stay at home or at their place of residence, with limited exceptions, from March 25 through 8 a.m. on April 24. With the exception for activities facilitating distance learning or virtual learning, the order continued the closure of all public and private K-12 schools for pupil instruction and extracurricular activities.
Compensation structure
Moreover Thursday, the board adopted a compensation structure for the School District of Fort Atkinson for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Practices from implementation of the compensation model in 2019-20 will be carried forward, unless adjusted as follows.
Director of Business Services Jason Demerath said several changes were implemented in an effort to more closely align the support staff group to market comparable data and utilize actual employee pay from comparable districts rather than pay schedules.
He said the 2020-21 compensation structure will increase staff pay rates that were identified to be below their respective market value analysis median to their market value analysis median, totaling approximately $266,345 for all staff.
Also, Demerath said, the plan will recognize another year of service toward market value placement for certified staff, and longevity salary adjustment of approximately $18,743 for all groups other than certified staff market value placement adjustments.
Additionally, the compensation structure will adjust administrators and support staff pay rates by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase of 1.81 percent (approximately a total $111,784), the director said, adding that compensation for certified staff represented by the Fort Atkinson Education Association (FEA) will be adjusted based upon board approval of a negotiated agreement.
No adjustment in pay will be awarded to those employees having an active improvement plan on their first day of work in the 2020-21 fiscal year, he noted.
This measure “moves the entirety of district employees (pay rates) to the CPI (increase) of 1.81 percent ‘cost of living’ adjustment for next year,” Abbott informed the board, “and additionally makes all of the adjustments within the established compensation system for all labor groups.”
Lastly, the superintendent shared results of the April 7 election for the school board and district’s operational referendum.
The board of canvassers convened last Thursday morning, he said, to verify and certify the results.
“The district’s referendum passed 2,829 ‘yes’ votes to 2,298 ‘no’ votes,” Abbott said. “The district is most grateful to the community for its continued support.”
He said there were three open seats for school board. Incumbents Dick Schultz and Ben Knowles did not seek new terms.
“Candidates Rachel Snethen (incumbent) received 2,759 votes, (newcomer) Kory Knickrehm received 2,931 votes and (newcomer) Amy Reynolds received 2,951 votes for election to the school board,” Abbott said. “All three elected school board members will take office and begin their terms on Monday, April 27.”
Snethen will serve a one-year term, he noted, while Knickrehm and Reynolds both will serve three-year terms.
In other action, the board:
• Approved a resignation request from Andra Dolan, a full-time special education teacher at Fort Atkinson Middle School.
• Issued individual employment contracts for certified staff for the 2020-21 school year.
• Issued a “final notice of nonrenewal” to the following teachers: Brittany Engstrom, full-time special education cross-categorical teacher at Rockwell Elementary School; Susan Goudreau, full-time Family and Consumer Education teacher at Fort Atkinson High School; and Jamie Leurquin, full-time special education cross-categorical teacher at Fort Atkinson Middle School.
• Approved the following appointments, effective at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year: Brittany Engstrom, full-time special education cross-categorical teacher at Rockwell Elementary; Cayla Myers, full-time elementary school counselor at Rockwell; and Allison Parsons, full-time agriculture teacher at Fort Atkinson High School.
