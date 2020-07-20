After extensive deliberation, and heeding the latest COVID-19 safety guidelines, the School District of Fort Atkinson will reopen classrooms this fall while allowing families the choice of either a full-time in-person or virtual/remote learning format for their children.
Board of education members unanimously adopted the dual-learning format at their regular monthly meeting Thursday in the Luther Elementary board room. Attendees were required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.
Specific details of the school re-entry plan will be determined at future board meetings. The two-option plan that received the board’s endorsement is, in a nutshell, as follows:
• Learning format 1: Full-time in-person learning would require students to attend classes five days per week in their regularly assigned schools with required safety precautions, including required face coverings when social distancing is not possible. Co-curricular activities, including sports, can resume with safety precautions in place.
• Learning format 2: Full-time virtual/remote learning, available for all students, would require students to attend schooling full-time virtually/remotely five days per week, mirroring the in-person learning occurring in the schools.
Families will have the choice between either learning format and be given an opportunity to provide a learning format preference during the district’s upcoming registration process; however, a family may alter their decision in the future as needed.
In addressing the board, District Administrator Rob Abbott made it abundantly clear that, “Our goal for tonight’s meeting was never to have a complete plan with all of the details determined at this point in the summer. The COVID-19 pandemic has been, and continues to be, too fluid.
“Instead, we wanted the board to provide confirmation of learning formats for the fall so detailed planning may advance with a variety of district and school-based teams,” he added.
Regarding learning format 1, full-time in-person learning, the superintendent said, at this time, the administrative team was pleased to see that the information during deliberation supported having students return to buildings five days per week with required safety precautions.
“We know that kids do better while attending our schools in person,” Abbott said. “It is our hope that the factors supporting this decision remain stable between now and the start of school. Please keep in mind that we will continue, as we have, to be responsive to changing dynamics of the COVID pandemic.”
With learning format 2, full-time virtual/remote learning, he said, school officials realize some families have a preference for a full virtual/remote learning option for their learners.
“We have plans to build a remote learning platform based on our regular school programming, allowing us the dynamic flexibility should we have the need for everyone to be in a virtual learning environment, given the pandemic,” Abbott indicated. “With our school buildings allowed to be open, there will be no reason for our teachers not to work full-time from our schools providing virtual or remote instruction from their classrooms with the technology, materials and other resources the taxpayers and district have provided.
“This will change what remote education looks like in the School District of Fort Atkinson,” he added. “It will need to be full and robust to meet the expectations of our community as well as the requirements of the Department of Public Instruction.”
Complementing both learning format options, he said, is the decision administrators made in late spring to implement a one-to-one technology model for all students this fall.
“We need to begin operational and academic planning for both learning formats, and that is what we are looking for from our board this (Thursday) evening — board action to do so,” Abbott stated.
From now until the start of school, many additional people will be involved in the planning process. Among others, he said, there will be a need for:
• A blended learning work team to “develop a district model for blended learning, including expectations, practices, resources, tools and research-based models to deliver mirrored instruction for in-person and for remote learners,” Abbott said.
• A remote learning work team to “consider options regarding full virtual instruction including model options, responsibilities, expectations and delivery models,” he noted.
• Principal/building-level work teams to “draft requirements and guidelines by school based on the conclusions for consideration by the full administrative team,” Abbott said. “After the board of education defines the options available and the administrative team confirms the requirements and guidelines, school implementation teams are encouraged to work out school-specific details.”
Prior to presentation of the two-format learning plan, the district administrator stated, plaintively: “Let’s be honest. We have been put in a no-win position, and we have done absolutely nothing to put ourselves here. Beyond our constant effort to do what is right and best for our kids, we seem to be circling in a swirl of rhetoric and hyperbole.”
He said there are 421 public school boards in Wisconsin grappling with the literally impossible task of when, and how, to reopen schools this fall.
“Sadly, like so many things of late — well beyond the issues of schooling — many believe this (reopening) is a black-or-white decision for boards to consider,” Abbott said. “The truth is, these decisions are all varying shades of gray … and gray can make people uncomfortable. But this is where we are at—and none of us asked to be.”
As school officials work through the process, and make decisions in the weeks and months that lay ahead, he encouraged everyone to remember that the district’s work and decisions “come from a place of positive intention — attempting to weigh impossible factors and dynamics impacting the lives of thousands of people within the School District of Fort Atkinson.”
“Some would like to see these issues as competing interests,” Abbott stated. “I would ask that those people reframe their thinking to that of a common interest: teaching and learning.”
The superintendent said it is unfortunate that the Fort Atkinson school district, like other districts, feel as alone as they do during a time when everyone should be rallying together to “overcome an unfathomable time in our history.”
“It is critical we remember that people’s stress, their anxiety, their trauma, their fear and their worries transcend the School District of Fort Atkinson or schools in general,” Abbott remarked. “We are faced with unprecedented societal and global issues of which we are all people and citizens, as well as in many cases employees, parents and community members who have strong emotions and reactions in a time when so little seems known.”
So Thursday night, he said, district officials and board members would take another step forward on the journey to do the level best they can, with the best information they presently have “to provide a safe and meaningful learning environment for the invaluable resource in our charge — our students. This is the 1FORT way.”
The superintendent said the board’s effort Thursday evening was to provide options for district families as they look toward the fall.
“Please keep in mind that we will continue, as we have been, to be responsive to the quickly-changing dynamics of the COVID pandemic,” Abbott reiterated. “Time for planning and preparation is precious.
“The best we can do at the moment is work with what we have now, to continue our planning as we work toward the ultimate goal — having all of our learners back in our buildings, and in front of our highly skilled teachers and staff,” he added. “We know educators are essential workers.”
The administrator said options the board would be considering Thursday have been in the works for months.
“They are not based solely on a (district) survey, or what a certain agency gave us as ‘guidance’ to do — they are options attempting to factor many variables and weigh varying interests,” Abbott assured.
The administrative team, he said, was, and is, cognizant of the “wild swings” in sentiment surrounding COVID-19.
“I think we all realize there is a wide variety of opinions or thoughts, and no shortage of memes, Facebook posts, Tweets, reports, suggestions, judgments and more on how to go about reopening schools,” Abbott expressed. “With this in mind, we knew we needed to provide options to our board based on objective considerations on all facets of the complexity of this decision.”
As a result, he said, the team developed eight guiding principles, given the 1FORT values to frame this complicated and uncharted task. These principles, he said, “serve as litmus tests for decision-making” and include: Student and staff safety is of utmost importance and highest priority; reopening in person is preferred if safety assurances can be achieved; equity of opportunity and ensuring student access to high-quality, public education is the foremost responsibility; commitment to social-emotional needs and trauma-informed practices to advance academic learning.
Additional principles are: decision-making grounded in current data and recommendations from local, state and national organizations; ensuring compliance with state and federal guidelines and requirements; careful consideration of unique circumstances across groups, schools and services; and value to community partnership and engagement within a 1FORT vision.
“With these guiding principles in our minds, they led to our development of a school reopening decision-making tool,” Abbott informed. “We have unlimited sources of information, but no one has provided schools a tool to use in assimilating the vastness of the information around us.
“Given our Pandemic Response Team structure already in place since very early this spring, we divided the complexities of the pandemic into eight distinct areas, each with a different administrative leader or leaders, and rigorous sets of responsibilities.”
Each of these teams, he said, have enacted elaborate action plans, which then revealed nine locally defined factors and considerations in decision-making for the School District of Fort Atkinson.
“In other words, we did what good educators do — we made a rubric,” Abbott pointed out.
Those nine locally defined factors and considerations, he said, include: Community input, Jefferson County infection status, recommendations and guidelines from authorities, feasibility of safety precautions for students and staff, academic delivery/student learning considerations, comparable districts programming and status, advisement from partner organizations, organizational risk, and federal and state compliance.
To date, the Department of Public Instruction has offered no waivers to hours of instruction, graduation requirements, civics exams, statewide testing, and accountability measures including the State Report Card, the superintendent said, adding all expectations are exactly the same as they would have been pre-COVID-19.
Also of note, in late spring the Jefferson County School Superintendents, as well as parochial schools, began meeting regularly, he said.
“We knew we needed to work together through these troubling times to share our and our teams’ expertise, build unified support for our districts, decipher the myriad of information we receive, navigate county and state agencies and structures and health care providers, as well as provide a unified voice in as many places as possible,” Abbott explained. “This has been an amazing and productive part of this journey — one that I hope remains long after COVID-19.”
Through this time, he said, one of their superintendent colleagues retired.
“Given our work with Jefferson County officials, we demonstrated a need for a liaison between all schools, public and private, and county agencies,” Abbott indicated. “Pam Streich, former Lake Mills superintendent, assumed this new position, and she continues to demonstrate that educational institutions truly are stronger together.”
One part of the Jefferson County School Superintendents group’s work, he said, has been to frame guiding principles in hopes that all district boards of education can rally behind and approve them in support with one another.
These guiding principles, Abbott said, include:
• Support for the American Academy of Pediatrics Statement as one of the guiding principles of the school reopening plan that reads: “Schools provide more than just academics to children and adolescents. In addition to reading, writing and math, children learn social and emotional skills, get exercise and access to mental health support and other things that cannot be provided with online learning. For many families, school is where kids get healthy meals, access to the internet and other vital services.”
• Student, staff and family safety is a very high priority.
• Plans will reflect a preference for full-day, face-to-face classroom learning and focus on creating conditions to reopen schools as safely as possible. However, knowing the trajectory of the COVID-19 outbreak is changing weekly, multiple school opening scenarios are being planned.
• To allow the return of all students, face coverings will be required for all staff and students whenever benefits outweigh harm. Individual concerns will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.
• Support for screening all students and staff participating in the school setting.
• Instructional models might include blended and virtual options for students in the event full-day, face-to-face classroom learning for students cannot safely be provided or if schools are forced to close for an extended period of time.
• Individual athletic programs will be addressed in consultation with the WIAA and local health departments following Centers for Disease Control, Wisconsin Health Department, local health departments and other athletic organization guidelines.
Following his presentation, Abbott asked to step back for a moment as the superintendent of schools.
“For me, this is about moving the district forward in the long-term,” Abbott remarked. “This cannot be about ‘getting through the next few months.’”
Rather, he said, this is about recreating and embracing change to make the district stronger for the future.
“While COVID-19 is a catalyst we would never want to work through again, how we, as a district and larger community choose to use the disturbance thrust upon us will help us evolve into a better, stronger and more responsive school system in the future,” Abbott emphasized. “We will never ‘go back to how it was,’ and that’s a good thing.
“We are, however, poised to reinvent who we want to be in the future through instructional innovation and collaboration, with a willingness to adapt and change,” he concluded. “That is what 1FORT is all about.”
Board discussion
Meanwhile, during discussion, board President Mark Chaney said he thinks the district’s schools reopening plan is “as good as you can get.”
“What I’m terrified of is, what are the unknowns?” Chaney said. “There’s a lot that we don’t know. We don’t know how this (pandemic) is going to play out. We know what our (cases) numbers look like today — we don’t know what they’re going to look like in two weeks or three.”
Moreover, besides being deadly, he said, the virus has the ability to do insidious things that researchers and the public still don’t expect.
“So I’m not at all concerned with what our plan is, or what we are planning to do — I’m concerned with the stuff that we don’t know,” Chaney said. “And the things that we don’t know are, are we doing to see more people infected, are we going to see more deaths from people infected?”
The board president insisted that to overcome the virus, it is essential to have “absolute and total community buy-in” with health and safety measures.
“We can have the greatest (reopening) plan possible, but if only a third of us do it, we’re screwed — it doesn’t matter,” Chaney stated. “And this is everybody. This isn’t just our kids and our staff — it’s everybody!
He reiterated that community buy-in is of tantamount importance since COVID is a community-spread disease.
“I just don’t think that, despite our best efforts, we are going to be able to defend ourselves against the unknown until we have support from every single member of this community, whether they believe in it (COVID) or not,” he emphasized.
He said the reopening plan is like a social contract that the public must agree to, whether or not they necessarily believe in wearing a face mask.
“These are things that we do to take care of each other because we’re not a bunch of jerks,” Chaney stated. “We all love each other, even if we don’t want to talk about it. To trivialize or to politicize mask-wearing and social distancing and listening to science is doing direct harm to each other.”
Board member Rachel Snethen said she was happy with how administration has reacted to the pandemic and addressing schools’ reopening.
“These are big decisions … I think every school board across the country is struggling with this,” Snethen stated. “I read all of the surveys, I read every piece of material that came across my desk, every email that came in and, obviously, following chat sessions of people on social media, too. I’m just trying to keep my ear to the ground of how people are feeling.”
Snethen, whose immune system is compromised due to medication she is taking in her fight against multiple sclerosis, an auto-immune disease, said it is imperative people take steps, based on science, to combat COVID-19.
“The medicine I take to protect myself makes me vulnerable to all illness types, especially viruses like COVID,” Snethen said. “MS doesn’t have a cure, but we know enough about how to delay episodes.”
COVID-19, she said, also does not have a cure, but there are precautions people can take to minimize their risk of exposure.
“Because of my experience, I’m treating COVID the same way I’m treating my MS,” Snethen said. “Science tells me that COVID-19 is real; it’s here. The CDC is recommending people wear masks and social distance as it greatly reduces the possible transmission.”
Because she is at high risk of infection, she said, she always takes precautions.
“For me, that means every building I walk into, I wear a mask. Always,” Snethen said. “When I’m outside, I’m socially distanced. I see very few people in person, and I choose not to travel at this time. That’s what I do to keep myself safe.”
She blamed “failed leadership in our federal and state governments,” and questioned why the school district is being forced to make health decisions for the community.
“I think that’s wrong, but this is where we are,” Snethen concluded. “The bottom line is that, at the end of the day, we need to do everything that we can to keep kids, teachers, support staff, administrators, vendors and bus drivers safe in every way possible according to science and CDC recommendations. For me, it’s life or death. I take this very seriously.”
Member Adam Paul thanked District Administrator Abbott and the administrative team for working diligently for months on the reopening plan.
“I share a lot of the concerns that we saw in the comments, emails and letters, and have a lots of questions as well,” Paul said. “I’m encouraged by the plan that you’ve put in front of us. I think a lot of people in the community didn’t realize that there may be an option to be both in-person and also virtual, and I like that there’s flexibility there.
“I think we all want our kids to be back in school, but there’s different criteria for different people as to how they see that happening,” he added.
The treasurer said he shares the concern of teachers about safety, and noted that more specific protocols still have to be determined.
“But, in my opinion, I don’t see another way to move forward,” Paul said. “I like the option in front of us, at least from a big picture. There’s (still) a lot of details to work out. There’s not an easy way out. I think this is the best way forward. We’ll definitely have more discussions and decisions in the next few weeks and months.”
Concurring with Chaney, he said the plan most likely will not be endorsed by everyone since each person has different ideas, opinions, personal circumstances and health situations.
“But everybody’s going to have to sacrifice something, whether it’s a personal preference or maybe a belief, and we are going to have to buy-in to this (plan) together,” Paul stated. “Everybody’s going to have to be uncomfortable or do something out of the ordinary for us to be successful. We need every parent and every community member to get behind what we’re going to be doing here the next few months.”
Board Clerk Kory Knickrehm said the school district must stay flexible and unite behind the goal of getting through this health crisis.
“We need to be flexible right now,” he said, noting that what is decided by the board today could change down the road. “I don’t know a lot of answers today, but I do know the only right answer we have right now is to come together. From this point forward, education is going to look completely different than what it looked like back in March. The School District of Fort Atkinson is not going to improve until it is challenged, and this is one of those times.”
And this is one of those monumental times, he asserted.
“We’re going to look back 20 years from now and we’re going to say we’re better because of it,” Knickrehm said. And if we don’t, that’s on us right now. The best decisions for the kids, the best decisions for the community — that’s what we need to keep in mind.
“I care about different viewpoints, but we (all) need to be on the same ship,” he said. “None of this works until everyone has the same focus. We talk about 1FORT a lot — I deeply believe that we can get there. Sometimes change is difficult, but we have the power to change. But everybody’s got to buy in. Everybody! And once we decide, let’s go hard after it.”
Member Amy Reynolds said she knows “some amazing work” has been done based on everything she’s read concerning the reopening plan.
“You guys (administrators) have done a fantastic job in an impossible situation, so thank you very much for that,” Reynolds commented.
One thing she said she has heard from people is there’s a lot of fear out there.
“And there’s always going to be fear —if it’s not COVID, it’ll be fear of the next thing,” Reynolds remarked. “I put my faith — and not religious faith — into what you guys (administrators) are doing, how you are researching it, how you are putting it together … what your thought processes have been and what they are, hopefully, going to be in the future.
“You understand what the risks are, you understand what the backlash can be — you understand all the variables that are in there (plan), and you put out everything (information) to all of us and to the public,” she added. “You guys don’t hold anything back, and I have to say that’s fabulous, that’s amazing, that’s great.
“Because if people read stuff on the district website, some of that fear can definitely go away,” Reynolds concluded. “I put my faith and my trust in you guys to know exactly what is going to be the best for everybody involved — all the parents, all the staff, all the students, all the community.”
