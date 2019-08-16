Donovan Group LLC, Milwaukee, has been selected as a consultant to assist in gathering input on the pending operational referendum in the School District of Fort Atkinson.
The board of education took that action during its regular monthly meeting Thursday night, prior to its annual meeting.
District Administrator Lynn Brown said that on June 20, the board held a joint board of education and administration workshop to discuss the need for a referendum in 2020 and past practice approaches to referendum work.
“At the July 18 board of education meeting, board members discussed the referendum planning process and agreed to have the administration request proposals from qualified consultants to facilitate focus groups and conduct a survey to engage the community for feedback,” Brown said. “We received two responses — one from School Perceptions and another from the Donovan Group, LLC.”
Both the superintendent and Director of Business Services Jason Demerath reviewed the proposals and recommended the Donovan Group, LLC based on both methodology and cost.
The vendor will work with district officials between now and January to help the board determine the question to put before voters on the April ballot.
The district’s current non-recurring operational referendum of $2.25 million per year to exceed the state-imposed revenue limit is set to expire on June 30, 2020. This referendum — with both recurring and non-recurring parts totaling $4 million — was passed in November of 2016 with nearly 61.5 percent of the vote.
Earlier that year, Donovan Group, LLC assisted the school district with planning for the current referendum and engaging stakeholders in assessing what investment the community would be willing to make toward the future of its children.
This year, after considering different possibilities, board members and administrators have favored commencing the community engagement process this fall, and holding an operational referendum at the regular election in April, 2020.
Demerath said that with the sunset of the referendum’s non-recurring component, the district will end up with a gap between allowable revenues and expenditures beginning in 2020-21. He pointed out that allowable revenue from the state has not kept pace with expense increases during the past 11 years.
Facilities master planning charter
Meanwhile Thursday, board members approved the charge to the Facilities Advisory Committee with developing a master plan that will guide the investment into the district’s facilities.
“This past year, the district has been working with Plunkett Raysich Architects and CG Schmidt to conduct a facilities study for a long-term master facilities plan to support future academic programs, and create safe and vibrant learning environments,” Brown stated. “The request before you (board) is to approve the charge to the community Facilities Advisory Committee to develop a master plan to guide this work.”
The Facilities Advisory Committee (FAC) is charged by the board of education with developing a master plan that will guide the investment into district facilities to support future academic programs, and create safe and vibrant learning environments. This requires the FAC to explore every possible solution, taking in to account the academic needs, student and staff requirements, condition of existing buildings, and the fiscal challenges facing the district.
The FAC will explore all short- and long-term solutions based off the Facilities Assessment Report, completed on April 24, which outlines the deferred maintenance needs completed by educational facility consultants CG Schmidt (CGS) and Plunkett Raysich Architects (PRA).
The consultants reviewed the physical characteristics of each district building including the appearance, condition and current use, in addition to exploring building capacity, educational space adequacy, accessibility standards and security. The data collected is used to determine the feasibility and cost of space reallocation, developing new spaces, remodeling, consolidation or expanding the buildings.
The FAC will identify viable facility solutions to present to the community for feedback, which will be narrowed through community engagement sessions with the final options being tested via a community-wide survey.
As part of the district’s strategic planning process, five bold steps were identified to lead the district into the future. As the FAC explores facility solutions, it will be imperative to ensure the short- and long-term solutions support the district’s strategic goals. These goals are:
• Implement a district-wide system for equity.
• Develop and implement a comprehensive public relations plan.
● Research and identify opportunities for innovation.
● Implement and enhance access to student support resources.
● Strengthen family and community engagement.
Planning drivers, it was noted, involve the following: Realizing the master-planning process will be running parallel with an operating referendum; determining an approach for each building and the district that satisfies the community; considering all factors during the decision-making process, such as academic, financial and social; ensuring building equity amongst all district schools.
Also, maintaining manageably-sized schools; reinforcing safety and security at all district buildings; considering district ongoing continuous improvement efforts, and addressing short- and long-term deferred maintenance items at all schools.
The FAC will make decisions based on majority consensus and support decisions that are in the best interest of the students and staff. District administration will keep the board of education informed on committee progress, and any potential solutions or recommendations will be considered for approval and adoption by the board of education.
The FAC will meet monthly, for two hours, from September 2019 through April 2020.
In other business, board members:
• Accepted the resignation request from Margaret Fischer, full-time Fort Atkinson Middle School Spanish teacher, upon satisfaction of liquidated damages for failure to perform in the amount of $1,000.
The board thanked Fischer for her one year of service and dedication to the students and community.
• Approved the appointments of Megan Lemberger, full-time middle school Spanish teacher; Cynthia Meyer, full-time Fort Atkinson High School math teacher; and Wendy Schmit, full-time Luther Elementary School reading interventionist, effective with the 2019-20 school year, and contingent upon release from current contract, and upon completion and satisfactory results of the pre-placement health screening and background check.
• Heard Lisa Hollenberger, director of Special Education and Pupil Services, present a health services report.
• Accepted the donation of books to reading intervention students from the Liberty Through Literacy Foundation, founded by Robert and Jeanne Bell; and bags for the summer reading program books from the Dwight Foster Public Library.
• Set the regular October board meeting for Monday, Oct. 28, starting at 6:30 p.m. since the board annually must set the tax levy before Nov. 1 with the best information available.
